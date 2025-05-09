Diane Given’s Newly Released "Arborea: The Gift" is a Captivating Fantasy Novel That Blends Magic, Friendship, and Destiny in a Battle Against Darkness

“Arborea: The Gift” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diane Given is an enchanting story of five college friends who uncover a hidden world filled with ancient magic, mystical trees, and a growing evil. As they embrace their extraordinary gifts, they must learn to trust one another and harness their newfound powers to protect the ones they love.