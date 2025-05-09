Diane Given’s Newly Released "Arborea: The Gift" is a Captivating Fantasy Novel That Blends Magic, Friendship, and Destiny in a Battle Against Darkness
“Arborea: The Gift” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diane Given is an enchanting story of five college friends who uncover a hidden world filled with ancient magic, mystical trees, and a growing evil. As they embrace their extraordinary gifts, they must learn to trust one another and harness their newfound powers to protect the ones they love.
Pipe Creek, TX, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Arborea: The Gift”: a thrilling and imaginative fantasy novel that takes readers on a journey of self-discovery, adventure, and the enduring power of friendship. “Arborea: The Gift” is the creation of published author, Diane Given, who grew up in Virginia and has an enduring love for its native dogwood trees, cherry trees, and redbuds. Diane has been writing since she could pick up a pencil. She studies etymology for fun and has been known to make a hobby of diagramming sentences. She currently resides in South Texas with her husband of thirty-eight years, a crazy dog, and two standoffish cats. This is her first book.
Given shares, “Sarah Kendall’s life has never been anything but ordinary. She even thinks she prefers it that way. But when she gets to college and meets four other girls with unbelievable abilities, she soon learns that she has been chosen for an extraordinary adventure.
“The five friends embark on a journey of wonder and exploration that unveils a hidden world within our world. As their eyes are opened, they develop friendships they all need to depend on. Their discoveries reveal magic and danger as they learn to depend on each other, the trees who brought them together, and the gifts the trees imparted to them.
“Their enigmatic mentors guide them as, together, they learn about their strange new reality, the forgotten history of the trees who gave their gifts and battle an enemy that threatens to engulf their families and friends in fear.
“Can Sarah trust her family with her new reality? Can the girls learn to use their gifts before the growing danger destroys everything around them? Can they learn to trust each other enough to stand together against the evil they face?
“The secrets they learn and the power they wield will change their destinies and the lives of everyone around them. But can the enemy be defeated in time?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Given’s new book is a mesmerizing tale of adventure and courage that will appeal to fantasy lovers of all ages. With its engaging characters and richly developed world, Arborea: The Gift offers a thrilling escape into a realm where magic and danger collide.
Consumers can purchase “Arborea: The Gift” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Arborea: The Gift,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
