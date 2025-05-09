Sharon Baker Rose’s Newly Released "Marriage with a Mission" is a Thought-Provoking Guide to Rediscovering God’s Purpose in Marital Relationships
“Marriage with a Mission: The Glory of God in Your Marriage” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharon Baker Rose is a spiritually enriching exploration of marriage as a divine calling, designed to reflect the heart and glory of God in every facet of the relationship.
Clarksburg, MD, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Marriage with a Mission: The Glory of God in Your Marriage”: a powerful call for couples to embrace their union as a sacred mission field, where God’s love and purpose can be experienced and shared. “Marriage with a Mission: The Glory of God in Your Marriage” is the creation of published author, Sharon Baker Rose, a dedicated wife and mother who travels to Jamaica as often as she can to enjoy family as well as to present to each Inter School Christian Fellowship (ISCF) across the island a set of her books, Living the Set-Apart Life Workbook and Leader’s Guide, along with an accompanying chapter book that she intends to be used as mentoring tools. Sharon also authored the book Revolution in the Christian Home out of a passion to see Christ as the head, rather than a figurehead, of every Christian home.
Sharon Baker Rose shares, “'Marriage with a Mission: The Glory of God in Your Marriage' is a treatise on Marriage as it was meant to be. Marriage was intended for the couple to experience God’s glory lavished on each other by each other and, in turn, poured out on the world around them. God’s glory in marriage is nothing but His absolute compassion and mercy, slowness to anger, unfailing love, impeccable faithfulness, kind forgiveness, and His refusal to excuse guilty actions. The mission of such a marriage is to diffuse God’s glory through these attitudes, throughout the world, beginning with the inner circle of marriage and family. The author hopes that looking at such topics as the priority of worship; the difference between the roles of the husband and the wife; communication, as a marital life-preserver; accountability, speeding up the process of holiness; sexual bonding; and healthy financial management will help to bring into clear focus the mission of a Christian marriage. If these were all incorporated into the marriage, what a glimpse of heaven on earth that would be!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Baker Rose’s new book is a transformative tool for Christian couples seeking deeper connection, renewed purpose, and a Christ-centered foundation for their marriage.
Consumers can purchase “Marriage with a Mission: The Glory of God in Your Marriage” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Marriage with a Mission: The Glory of God in Your Marriage,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sharon Baker Rose shares, “'Marriage with a Mission: The Glory of God in Your Marriage' is a treatise on Marriage as it was meant to be. Marriage was intended for the couple to experience God’s glory lavished on each other by each other and, in turn, poured out on the world around them. God’s glory in marriage is nothing but His absolute compassion and mercy, slowness to anger, unfailing love, impeccable faithfulness, kind forgiveness, and His refusal to excuse guilty actions. The mission of such a marriage is to diffuse God’s glory through these attitudes, throughout the world, beginning with the inner circle of marriage and family. The author hopes that looking at such topics as the priority of worship; the difference between the roles of the husband and the wife; communication, as a marital life-preserver; accountability, speeding up the process of holiness; sexual bonding; and healthy financial management will help to bring into clear focus the mission of a Christian marriage. If these were all incorporated into the marriage, what a glimpse of heaven on earth that would be!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Baker Rose’s new book is a transformative tool for Christian couples seeking deeper connection, renewed purpose, and a Christ-centered foundation for their marriage.
Consumers can purchase “Marriage with a Mission: The Glory of God in Your Marriage” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Marriage with a Mission: The Glory of God in Your Marriage,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories