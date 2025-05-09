Kim Linjeris’s Newly Released "The Story of God’s Love" is a Heartfelt and Educational Book That Introduces Children to the Foundational Concepts of Christianity
“The Story of God’s Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kim Linjeris is a Holy Spirit-inspired guide designed to help children understand the essential teachings of Christianity, from God’s love to the importance of prayer and eternity.
San Antonio, TX, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Story of God’s Love”: a beautifully crafted and easy-to-understand book that introduces young readers to the profound truths of God’s love, His Son Jesus, and the Holy Spirit. “The Story of God’s Love” is the creation of published author, Kim Linjeris, a retired adolescent and child psychiatric nurse.
Kim Linjeris shares, “This book is Holy Spirit inspired. It covers everything a child needs to know about God’s love, His Son, His Holy Spirit, God’s Word, prayer, and eternity. I believe it will teach the children all about Christianity and what it means to be loved by God. It is written for a child to read and understand. It’s also good for parents and grandparents to read it to their children. Reading to children is a good idea because it will bring you and your child into a closer relationship and will show them that you care about them. I wish my parents had a book like this for me when I was young or even in Sunday school.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim Linjeris’s new book offers a simple yet powerful way for children to learn about the love and teachings of God in an engaging format that fosters meaningful family connections.
Consumers can purchase “The Story of God’s Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Story of God’s Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
