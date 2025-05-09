Pastor Neil Gottman’s Newly Released "Welcome to the Kingdom" is an Insightful Guide to Living a Fulfilling and Abundant Life in God’s Kingdom
“Welcome to the Kingdom” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Neil Gottman is an inspiring and thought-provoking exploration of what it means to truly live in God’s kingdom, encouraging believers to move beyond church life into a deeper, more meaningful relationship with Christ.
Palmyra, MO, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Welcome to the Kingdom”: a compelling and insightful guide designed to help Christians embrace the abundant life Jesus promised. “Welcome to the Kingdom” is the creation of published author, Pastor Neil Gottman, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who spent two years in a Bible college while preaching as an evangelist and later went on to plant five churches and three schools.
Pastor Gottman shares, “The apostle Paul has told us in the book of Colossians chapter 1 that we have now been translated into the kingdom of God’s dear Son. Thus, Welcome to the Kingdom is an attempt to help Christians to move beyond church life to a full and meaningful life in the kingdom here and now. Jesus said, 'I have come that you might have life and have it more abundantly.' The abundant life is possible now, and to prepare us for life in the ultimate kingdom of our Lord Jesus Christ, we can begin to live that kingdom life here and now.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Neil Gottman’s new book offers readers a powerful and practical roadmap to experiencing the fullness of God’s kingdom today, deepening their faith, and walking in divine purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Welcome to the Kingdom” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Welcome to the Kingdom,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
