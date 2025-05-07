The God Minute Raises $331,000 During 2025 Almsgiving Initiative
St. Louis, MO, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The God Minute, an online prayer community headquartered in St. Louis, raised $331,000 during its 2025 Almsgiving initiative. This exceeds their goal of $248,500 to fund the expansion of DePaul Woodworking in Nairobi, Kenya, a program that gives impoverished young men and women the skills to find employment. The extra $82,500 is going to the St. Louise Outreach Program, also in Nairobi, to provide those in need with food and additional assistance.
“The generosity shown during this year’s Almsgiving is truly extraordinary,” said Father Ron Hoye, Founder and Director of The God Minute. “These donations will help young people in Nairobi build skills, regain stability, and pursue a future filled with opportunity and hope.”
DePaul Woodworking is a three-year residential program where students, many of whom are former addicts, rehabilitated, or homeless, learn woodworking while receiving education in mathematics, personal hygiene, and accountability.
An expansion is required to meet rising demand. Along with a bigger workshop, the expansion will include classrooms, offices, restrooms, dormitories, a dining hall, and a common area. Funds raised cover the excavation and site preparation, building materials and construction, electrical work, furnishings, signage, and project administration.
The St. Louise De Marillac Outreach Program supports individuals and families in need through a range of services. It distributes food, delivers household goods, pays for medical bills, covers school fees, supplies scholastic materials, assists with rent, and provides small business start-ups with training and capital.
To learn more about The God Minute’s 2025 Almsgiving initiative, please visit https://www.thegodminute.org/alms2025.
About The God Minute
Founded in 2019, The God Minute is an online prayer community led by Vincentian priests, nuns, and laypeople who begin each day in prayer. Soft music, sacred scripture, and thoughtful reflections are woven into a 10-minute guided prayer and uploaded for all. Rooted in the tradition of St. Vincent de Paul, which centers on charity, service to the poor, and compassion, The God Minute supports initiatives that bring hope and opportunity to those in need. To learn more, please visit https://www.thegodminute.org/.
Ron Hoye
(314) 897-9111
Ron Hoye
(314) 897-9111
