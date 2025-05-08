Matthews’ Painting Continues “Stay Off the Ladder” Program for Seniors and Disabled Veterans in Kosciusko County
Matthews’ Painting continues its free “Stay Off the Ladder” program for seniors and disabled veterans in Kosciusko County this Spring 2025. The initiative provides ladder-related home safety tasks — like gutter cleaning, light bulb changes, and smoke detector battery replacement — to help prevent injuries.
Warsaw, IN, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As spring begins and outdoor maintenance becomes top of mind, Matthews’ Painting Company, LLC is proud to continue its Matthew 5:16 Kosciusko Community Service Project—a free service initiative helping local seniors and disabled veterans “Stay Off the Ladder” and stay safe at home.
Launched approximately two years ago, Stay Off the Ladder is designed to support community members who are most at risk of injury from climbing ladders for home upkeep. The program is available at no cost to Kosciusko County residents aged 65 and older as well as disabled U.S. military veterans.
This initiative is grounded in the company’s commitment to service and inspired by Matthew 5:16 — “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.” It reflects Matthews’ Painting’s core belief in giving back to the community that continues to support their business.
Spring & Summer Services (May–October):
With the changing season, Matthews’ Painting is currently focused on outdoor safety tasks, including:
Clearing tree limbs and debris from rooftops
Gutter cleaning
Replacing exterior flood lights
Year-Round Home Safety Support (January–December):
Additional services are available throughout the year to keep residents safe indoors, such as:
Replacing smoke alarm and CO detector batteries
Replacing A/C filters
Swapping out hard-to-reach light bulbs
Cleaning ceiling fans and bathroom exhaust fans
…and More.
These small but important tasks can make a big difference in home safety —especially for older adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), falls are the leading cause of injury-related death among adults age 65 and older, with more than 3 million seniors treated annually in emergency departments for fall injuries, many related to tasks like changing light bulbs, cleaning gutters, or climbing ladders.
Matthews’ Painting Company encourages anyone with questions about eligibility or services to contact the office directly at 574-834-3575. Those interested in requesting assistance may also fill out the online form available at matthewspainting.com.
Proudly Serving Northern Indiana
Matthews’ Painting Company provides professional residential and commercial painting services in: Albion, Atwood, Bourbon, Bremen, Burket, Churubusco, Claypool, Columbia City, Cromwell, Culver, Elkhart, Etna Green, Fort Wayne, Goshen, Kendallville, Kimmel, Larwill, Leesburg, Ligonier, Mentone, Middlebury, Milford, Millersburg, Nappanee, New Paris, North Manchester, North Webster, Pierceton, Plymouth, Rochester, Silver Lake, South Whitley, Syracuse, Wakarusa, Warsaw, Wawaka, Winona Lake.
Jason Matthews
574 834 3575
https://matthewspainting.com/
