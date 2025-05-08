Gateswale.com Announces Launch of Online Platform for Custom Gates and Automation Solutions Across India
Jamnagar, India, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gateswale.com, a new digital platform dedicated to gate manufacturing and automation, has officially launched its website, offering customers across India access to custom gate design, gate motors, and accessories through a streamlined online experience.
The company’s new website aims to provide a centralized platform for residential and commercial property owners to explore a variety of gate styles, automation systems, and installation support. Based in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the team behind Gateswale.com brings years of experience in gate fabrication and motor installation to a national customer-base.
“Our goal is to offer high-quality gates and automation solutions that are both accessible and customizable,” said Shyam Bharvad, founder of Gateswale.com. “We’ve built this platform to make it easier for customers to find the right gate for their needs, whether they’re looking for something functional, decorative, or automated.”
Highlights of the Gateswale Platform:
Wide Range of Gate Options: Includes sliding gates, swing gates, telescopic gates, and decorative entrance gates made from stainless steel, wrought iron, and mild steel.
Automation Systems: Offers compatible gate motors and accessories for both residential and industrial applications.
Customization Tools: Users can upload their own gate designs or select from an online library of pre-configured styles.
Pan-India Availability: Products are available for delivery across India, with select locations offering professional installation services.
Gateswale.com is positioned to meet the growing demand for smart entry solutions, as more residential and commercial projects across India look for integrated security and aesthetic features in their infrastructure.
About Gateswale.com
Gateswale.com is an online platform offering custom gate fabrication, automation systems, and related accessories. Headquartered in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the company serves both individual and business clients nationwide. With an emphasis on craftsmanship, functionality, and digital convenience, Gateswale.com supports customers at every stage — from design selection to final installation.
