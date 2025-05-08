The Kelly Pool App Brings a Fresh, Modern Experience to a Timeless Billiards Game
App IT Byte, a growing innovator in mobile app development, is proud to announce its recent acquisition and relaunch of the Kelly Pool App, now available for download on iPhone, iPad and Android devices via the Apple and Google Play App Stores.
Ringwood, Australia, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The app offers a streamlined, intuitive way to play the classic game of Kelly Pool with family and friends, bringing modern convenience to pool tables everywhere.
With the Kelly Pool app, there’s no need for physical sets; your phone becomes a ready-to-use, portable game assistant.
App IT Byte are launching a new Kelly Pool website to promote the highly competitive game and provide multiple support options, including a dedicated support FAQs page.
With a sleek digital experience, players can now quickly assign random numbers, track who’s in or out, and manage games with just a few taps — perfect for casual pub games, competitive matches, or home play.
“We are thrilled to announce our new Kelly Pool website as part of recently acquiring the number 1 Kelly Pool app,” says Neil Houlston, founder of App IT Byte. “This will lead towards further enhancements to the app, with the next major feature update now in active development.”
Key Features of the Kelly Pool App:
Quick & Fair Number Allocation: Randomized number draws for up to 15 players.
Live Status Tracking: Keep tabs on which players are still in with easy toggles.
Sleek Mobile Design: Fast, responsive, and easy to use on any device.
iOS & Android Support: Download now from the App Store or Google Play.
Whether you’re a lifelong pool player or new to Kelly Pool, this app is your all-in-one digital tool for managing fair, fun and fast games.
Visit https://kellypool.app to learn more and download the app today.
Contact
App IT Byte (Developers of Kelly Pool)Contact
Neil Houlston
+61 1300 890 402
https://www.kellypool.app
