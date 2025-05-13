Author Brianna Ealy’s New Book, "The Outlier," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Woman Who Awakens in a School for Gifted Students with No Memories of Her Past

Recent release “The Outlier” from Page Publishing author Brianna Ealy is a riveting tale that centers around Brielle, a young woman who finds herself in a school for gifted students with no memories of her previous life. As she delves into the school’s mysterious background, she discovers a shocking truth that causes her to question everything she has been told about this new life.