Author Brianna Ealy’s New Book, "The Outlier," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Woman Who Awakens in a School for Gifted Students with No Memories of Her Past
Recent release “The Outlier” from Page Publishing author Brianna Ealy is a riveting tale that centers around Brielle, a young woman who finds herself in a school for gifted students with no memories of her previous life. As she delves into the school’s mysterious background, she discovers a shocking truth that causes her to question everything she has been told about this new life.
Clayton, NC, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brianna Ealy, a creative and imaginative writer who enjoys spending time with her family, playing ice hockey, and dancing, has completed her new book, “The Outlier”: a gripping and riveting story that follows a young woman who discovers that everything she knows may be a complete lie after finding herself in a strange school with no knowledge of her past.
“Brielle, a young woman, awakens in a peculiar school for gifted students, her memories of her previous life completely erased,” writes Ealy. “All she has to rely on are the words of the school’s instructors, who insist that the world outside is unlivable and that she possesses unparalleled powers. Yet as she delves further, Brielle begins to see through the web of deception woven around her. The truth slowly unravels before her eyes, revealing that everything she has been taught is a fabrication.”
Published by Page Publishing, Brianna Ealy’s engaging tale will transport readers as they follow along on Brielle’s attempts to discover who she really is, and the secrets behind her new settings. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Outlier” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leading to a thrilling climax they’ll never expect.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “The Outlier” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Brielle, a young woman, awakens in a peculiar school for gifted students, her memories of her previous life completely erased,” writes Ealy. “All she has to rely on are the words of the school’s instructors, who insist that the world outside is unlivable and that she possesses unparalleled powers. Yet as she delves further, Brielle begins to see through the web of deception woven around her. The truth slowly unravels before her eyes, revealing that everything she has been taught is a fabrication.”
Published by Page Publishing, Brianna Ealy’s engaging tale will transport readers as they follow along on Brielle’s attempts to discover who she really is, and the secrets behind her new settings. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Outlier” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leading to a thrilling climax they’ll never expect.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “The Outlier” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories