Author Tyrone Brown’s New Book, "Decisions," is a Gripping Story of a State Prosecutor Who Must Make a Decision to Save His Daughter or Trust in the Justice System

Recent release “Decisions” from Page Publishing author Tyrone Brown is a poignant novel that centers around Tre’von Bryant, a state prosecutor whose daughter finds herself in legal trouble after getting involved with a drug dealer. Now, Tre’von must decide if he trusts the legal system, street justice, or God to help her.