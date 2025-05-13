Author Tyrone Brown’s New Book, "Decisions," is a Gripping Story of a State Prosecutor Who Must Make a Decision to Save His Daughter or Trust in the Justice System
Recent release “Decisions” from Page Publishing author Tyrone Brown is a poignant novel that centers around Tre’von Bryant, a state prosecutor whose daughter finds herself in legal trouble after getting involved with a drug dealer. Now, Tre’von must decide if he trusts the legal system, street justice, or God to help her.
New Bern, NC, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tyrone Brown, a loving husband and father of four who found his passion for writing when he began acting in 2010, has completed his new book, “Decisions”: a stirring tale that centers around a state prosecutor who must make a difficult choice when his own daughter ends up in legal trouble, facing time in jail as punishment.
“Tre’von Bryant, Marine vet, elder in church and state prosecutor, loves his family more than life itself,” writes Tyrone. “When his daughter gets involved with a local drug dealer, she finds herself in trouble with the law. Knowing the trouble she has gotten into and the time she faces, Tre’von does what he has to do in order to get her exonerated. Tre’von has a decision to make—trust God, trust the justice system, or trust in street justice.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tyrone Brown’s enthralling novel will captivate readers as they follow along on Te’von’s journey to either free his daughter and seek revenge or allow her to face the consequences of her own actions. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Decisions” is a spellbinding tale that will leave readers questioning just how far they would go to save a loved one.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Decisions” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
