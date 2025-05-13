Author Derek Closta’s New Book, "A Soul's Odyssey Through the Universe," is a Thrilling Tale That Follows a Soul’s Journey to Explore New Worlds in the Afterlife

Recent release “A Soul's Odyssey Through the Universe” from Page Publishing author Derek Closta is a compelling and thought-provoking novel that follows a man named Joseph who, after dying, discovers souls are not bound to Earth but are free to roam across the universe. Thus begins Joseph’s journey to discover new worlds inaccessible to mankind in life.