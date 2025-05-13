Author Derek Closta’s New Book, "A Soul's Odyssey Through the Universe," is a Thrilling Tale That Follows a Soul’s Journey to Explore New Worlds in the Afterlife
Recent release “A Soul's Odyssey Through the Universe” from Page Publishing author Derek Closta is a compelling and thought-provoking novel that follows a man named Joseph who, after dying, discovers souls are not bound to Earth but are free to roam across the universe. Thus begins Joseph’s journey to discover new worlds inaccessible to mankind in life.
Middletown, DE, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Derek Closta, an IT professional whose expertise lies in navigating the intricate world of technology with finesse, has completed his new book, “A Soul's Odyssey Through the Universe”: a stirring tale that takes readers on an epic journey across time and space as a man’s soul journeys to different worlds and planetary bodies in the afterlife.
When he’s not immersed in the digital realm, author Derek Closta enjoys the comfort of home, where he lives with his wife and their two beloved fur babies: an endearing English bulldog and a regal Himalayan cat. His passion for storytelling is fueled by the balance of his high-tech career and the warmth of his close-knit family. Closta’s experiences and observations often find their way into his writing, offering a unique perspective that blends technical precision with heartfelt moments.
“An extraordinary journey beyond the confines of traditional afterlife beliefs,” writes Closta. “In this imaginative exploration, the soul embarks on an epic voyage through a cosmos teeming with diverse worlds and life-forms. Each chapter reveals a new planetary realm where the soul experiences existence in novel and fantastical ways, transcending the limits of earthly understanding. Blending science fiction with spiritual inquiry, this book invites readers to ponder the infinite possibilities of life beyond death and the boundless adventures that await in the vast expanse of the universe.”
Published by Page Publishing, Derek Closta’s enthralling tale will captivate readers from all walks of life as they follow along on Joseph’s incredible journey across the universe to witness thrilling new worlds and lifeforms. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world-building, “A Soul’s Odyssey Through the Universe” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to consider an afterlife free from the bounds of man’s limited perceptions.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “A Soul's Odyssey Through the Universe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
www.pagepublishing.com
