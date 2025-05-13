Author M.L. Werb’s New Book, “The Kingdom of God: A 2,000-Year Deception,” Challenges 2,000 Years of Misunderstanding Concerning Christ's Kingdom and Salvation

Recent release “The Kingdom of God: A 2,000-Year Deception” from Covenant Books author M.L. Werb is a fascinating read that explores the concept of God’s Kingdom as described in Scripture, challenging long-held misconceptions about its establishment and purpose that have persisted with Christians and non-Christians alike for millennia.