Author M.L. Werb’s New Book, “The Kingdom of God: A 2,000-Year Deception,” Challenges 2,000 Years of Misunderstanding Concerning Christ's Kingdom and Salvation
Recent release “The Kingdom of God: A 2,000-Year Deception” from Covenant Books author M.L. Werb is a fascinating read that explores the concept of God’s Kingdom as described in Scripture, challenging long-held misconceptions about its establishment and purpose that have persisted with Christians and non-Christians alike for millennia.
McCall, ID, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- M.L. Werb, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a born-again Christian, has completed his new book, “The Kingdom of God: A 2,000-Year Deception”: a compelling and thought-provoking discussion that delves into the misunderstood concept of the Kingdom of God, urging readers to reconsider long-held beliefs about its establishment and purpose.
“Jesus references within the Gospels that the Kingdom of God is near, as does John the Baptist,” writes Werb. “Many in Scripture had encountered the Kingdom of God. God is spirit and resides within His domain, His Kingdom. He reached out many times throughout scriptural history to numerous people such as Abram, Joseph, Moses, the prophets, and David, to name a few.
“These ‘encounters’ with the Kingdom, profound occurrences as they were, did not constitute ‘entry.’ However, Jesus the Messiah changed everything. He paid the price for the world’s sin, set the captives free, and most importantly, ‘established’ His Kingdom, giving explicit details within the Gospels as to what the Kingdom is, its purpose, and how one may enter.
“The establishment of the Kingdom at Pentecost began to be lost shortly thereafter, and we born-again believers will witness its reemergence in these last days.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, M.L. Werb’s new book offers a fresh perspective on one of Christianity's most fundamental teachings, challenging traditional interpretations and inviting readers to explore the true meaning and purpose of the Kingdom. Eye-opening and enlightening, Werb’s work is a must-read for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the Kingdom of God and its relevance to the Christian faith in the modern world.
Readers can purchase “The Kingdom of God: A 2,000-Year Deception” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
