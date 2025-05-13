Author BJ Wallis’s New Book, "The Duke of Persistence," is a Riveting Novel That Follows One Man’s Romantic Pursuits After Being Stranded in Regency-Era England
Recent release “The Duke of Persistence” from Covenant Books author BJ Wallis is a compelling novel that centers around William Bartram, a space traveler who, along with his brothers, are left stranded in England in 1815. Now ready to settle down, William finds himself smitten with a beautiful woman and begins pursuing her despite her lowly opinion of him.
New York, NY, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BJ Wallis, a retired university professor who taught classes in science for almost forty years at a private university, has completed his new book, “The Duke of Persistence”: a stirring tale that follows a stranded space traveler who, after assimilating to life in Regency-era England, begins pursuing a beautiful woman in order to settle down and build a new life.
During his career as a professor, author BJ Wallis published almost a hundred research papers, chapters in several books, and co-authored a book on the geology of Utah. He has four children, two very special granddaughters, and a beautiful loving wife who tolerates all his quirks and oddities, including writing romance novels. In his spare time, the author now enjoys spending time reading, writing, gardening, and volunteering at a local hospital.
“Stranded in Regency England, William ‘Will’ Bartram, Duke of Manford, and his two brothers are trying to make the best of living in the past after their starship was caught in a celestial storm,” writes Wallis. “Their parents died in a carriage accident five years ago but left their sons with titles and loads of money. Will decides it is time to find a wife and has made a list of the most eligible young women who will be in London for the season. His plans are thrown into turmoil, however, by an encounter with beautiful Lady Julia Gravenhorst at an inn on his way to the city. Julia’s low opinion of the duke after their encounter makes it difficult for Will to persuade her to like him. But he is persistent, not giving up even when it appears that attracting Julia will be impossible.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, BJ Wallis’s new book will transport readers as they witness the blossoming romance between Will and Julia. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Duke of Persistence” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “The Duke of Persistence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
