Author BJ Wallis’s New Book, "The Duke of Persistence," is a Riveting Novel That Follows One Man’s Romantic Pursuits After Being Stranded in Regency-Era England

Recent release “The Duke of Persistence” from Covenant Books author BJ Wallis is a compelling novel that centers around William Bartram, a space traveler who, along with his brothers, are left stranded in England in 1815. Now ready to settle down, William finds himself smitten with a beautiful woman and begins pursuing her despite her lowly opinion of him.