Norfolk Beier PLLC is Pleased to Announce That Sarah Reynolds Has Joined the Firm as Senior Counsel
Sarah’s practice focuses on representing individuals and businesses in matters related to permitting, litigation, dispute resolution, and other aspects of real property, land use, and zoning.
Lake Placid, NY, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Before joining Norfolk Beier PLLC, Sarah spent nearly 20 years as an attorney with New York State's Adirondack Park Agency, where she managed the interpretation and administration of the Park's environmental and land-use laws. Sarah was responsible for guiding applicants, employees, and board members through the review process for the most complex subdivision and development proposals presented to the Agency. When these matters resulted in litigation, Sarah worked closely with the Office of the Attorney General to develop strategies, draft documents, and prepare for court.
During her time at the Agency, Sarah also wrote and edited countless permits and variances, settlement agreements, policies, press statements, contracts, publications, and legislative and regulatory proposals. She regularly presented at public meetings and planning conferences on complex land use topics, advised municipalities on interpreting their zoning codes, and collaborated with stakeholders to resolve differences and implement solutions on various issues. To improve consistency, efficiency, and fairness in the Agency's review process, Sarah revised and streamlined numerous documents, including the templates for jurisdictional inquiry responses, subdivision and development permits, area variances, and settlement agreements. Additionally, she developed a program to interpret and explain the Agency's laws through internal guidance for employees, informational flyers, and public presentations tailored for landowners, local government officials, businesses, and contractors.
Sarah has long been a leading expert on the complicated system of zoning and land use laws that apply within the Adirondack Park. She enjoys challenges and brings sophisticated analytical, writing, and communication skills to her work.
Sarah is actively involved in the community, serving as a board member for the Adirondack Mountain Club and a former member of the North Country SPCA and Dewey Mountain Friends. She is a member of the New York State Bar Association. Since 2017, Sarah has also taught yoga classes in Saranac Lake and Lake Placid.
Sarah is originally from Baltimore, Maryland. She received a B.A. from Dartmouth College, an M.A. from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center. Before and during law school, Sarah worked in New York City and Washington, DC, for the firms Arnold & Porter and DLA Piper.
Norfolk Beier PLLC, based in Lake Placid, New York, provides comprehensive legal services with specialties that when combined provide clients with a seamless transition between litigation and transactional work.
Norfolk Beier PLLC brings experience, knowledge of the law, passion and grit to every case and file. The firm customizes its support and services for each matter to develop a strategy to meet the client’s individual needs and objectives.
