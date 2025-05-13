Author Maybelline Hicks-Samuel’s New Book, "Touched by Cancer…Loved by God," is a Poignant Memoir That Documents the Author’s Experiences with Breast Cancer

Recent release “Touched by Cancer…Loved by God: Unveiling the Shame and Stigma of Breast Cancer” from Covenant Books author Maybelline Hicks-Samuel gives a compelling account that explores the trials and struggles the author faced while undergoing treatment for breast cancer, offering a lifeline of hope and encouragement for those who find themselves fighting the disease.