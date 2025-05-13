Author Maybelline Hicks-Samuel’s New Book, "Touched by Cancer…Loved by God," is a Poignant Memoir That Documents the Author’s Experiences with Breast Cancer
Recent release “Touched by Cancer…Loved by God: Unveiling the Shame and Stigma of Breast Cancer” from Covenant Books author Maybelline Hicks-Samuel gives a compelling account that explores the trials and struggles the author faced while undergoing treatment for breast cancer, offering a lifeline of hope and encouragement for those who find themselves fighting the disease.
Toms River, NJ, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Maybelline Hicks-Samuel, the founder and CEO of Regal Lady LLLC as well as an adjunct professor, has completed her new book, “Touched by Cancer…Loved by God: Unveiling the Shame and Stigma of Breast Cancer”: a stirring and thought provoking account that follows the author as she chronicles her journey with breast cancer, including how she found the strength to fight and survive through her faith and relationship with God.
Author Maybelline Hicks-Samuel is a native of Birmingham, Alabama, and currently resides in New Jersey. She is an etiquette and image consultant with over twenty-five years’ experience and expertise in this area. She has developed several retail businesses, a mobile finishing school, and featured in numerous beauty, fashion, and trade publications. The author holds a master’s degree from LIM College, New York City, and a BS degree from Rutgers University, New Jersey, as well as several degrees in other disciplines and certificates and awards in leadership training.
“‘Touched by Cancer…Loved by God’ was written to address the shame and stigma associated with the disease of breast cancer,” writes Hicks-Samuel. “Hopefully, it will help empower women to deal with the disease of breast cancer in a more enlightening way. Further, it speaks to the fear surrounding the disease, the psychological and sociological issues that impact women, fear being a key component.
“This book provides a great deal of information about the disease based on medical and scientific research backed by notable institutions and organizations. It offers hope and encouragement to women living with this disease through testimonials about women living purposeful lives well into super senior hood. The focus of this book is centric to the importance of mammogram screenings in order for early detection and proactive treatment.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Maybelline Hicks-Samuel’s new book is a moving testament of what God is capable of doing when one has faith and trust in Him, offering readers inspiration and hope in times of darkness. Deeply personal and candid, “Touched by Cancer…Loved by God” is an honest and true account that promises to be a vital resource for anyone facing the difficult road of fighting breast cancer.
Readers can purchase “Touched by Cancer…Loved by God: Unveiling the Shame and Stigma of Breast Cancer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
