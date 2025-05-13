Author Robert L. Brunker’s New Book, “Freddy Wants a Family: An Abandoned, Sad Boy Thought No One Wanted Him,” Follows an Orphan Who Finds Himself a New Home
Recent release “Freddy Wants a Family: An Abandoned, Sad Boy Thought No One Wanted Him” from Covenant Books author Robert L. Brunker is a heartfelt story that centers around Freddy, a young boy who longs to be adopted and find a family who will love him. Just as he thinks his wish may never occur, Freddy receives a surprise that will forever change his life.
St. Joseph, MO, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robert L. Brunker, a loving father and grandfather, as well as a career dentist of forty-two years, has completed his new book, “Freddy Wants a Family: An Abandoned, Sad Boy Thought No One Wanted Him”: a beautiful and charming tale of a young, orphaned boy who hopes to one day be a part of a family.
Author Robert L. Brunker has served twelve years as editor of his state’s dental association, taught dental anatomy for a decade at a local hygiene school, went on thirteen medical missions to Jamaica, serves as an elder in his church, and has led numerous Bible studies. He is developing a strong interest in e-biking and enjoys small woodworking projects, making piles of sawdust to the aggravation of his wife of fifty-six years.
“‘Freddy Wants a Family’ is book two of an emotional but heartwarming series about two roommates at Butterfield Orphanage,” writes Brunker. “One roommate (‘The Tale of Two Miracles’) was adopted by miraculous events leading to the finding of his deceased father’s parents. This second book continues with sufficient backstory from the first book and involves a new character that adds equally miraculous events leading to a surprising future for the second roommate.
“The book has a great message for children adopted into a family and for children having adopted brothers and sisters. A lot of life lessons and surprise events are scattered throughout the story. The book will have you crying, and cheering, but always looking forward to hope. This excellent read-aloud book engages the whole family. The reading level is designed for children ages nine to twelve and is supplemented with learning activities for the classroom and homeschooling teachers that develop vocabulary and writing skills. The tone of the book helps develop a loving relationship within a family and with extended family members without in-your-face moral lessons.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert L. Brunker’s new book is a captivating story of love and hope, revealing the incredible families that can be formed through adoption. Full of valuable life lessons and relatable characters, “Freddy Wants a Family” is sure to resonate with readers from all sorts of familial backgrounds, helping them to see all the many ways that one can make a family.
Readers can purchase “Freddy Wants a Family: An Abandoned, Sad Boy Thought No One Wanted Him” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble. Audiobook version is also available.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
