Author Robert L. Brunker’s New Book, “Freddy Wants a Family: An Abandoned, Sad Boy Thought No One Wanted Him,” Follows an Orphan Who Finds Himself a New Home

Recent release “Freddy Wants a Family: An Abandoned, Sad Boy Thought No One Wanted Him” from Covenant Books author Robert L. Brunker is a heartfelt story that centers around Freddy, a young boy who longs to be adopted and find a family who will love him. Just as he thinks his wish may never occur, Freddy receives a surprise that will forever change his life.