Author Gene Lowrey’s New Book, "Catherine," is a Riveting Novel That Follows One Woman’s Life Journey, as Well as Her Own Children’s Experiences in Life and Love
Recent release “Catherine” from Covenant Books author Gene Lowrey is a poignant and heartfelt tale that centers around Catherine O’Leary, a young woman who sets out to chart her own course free of her family’s difficult past. As she does so, Catherine’s journey becomes a tale of motherhood as she helps her two children navigate the trials of life.
Irving, TX, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gene Lowrey, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who holds a degree in accounting from Texas Tech, has completed his new book, “Catherine”: a stirring tale that centers around a young woman’s journey through life, documenting her experiences with love and, later, motherhood.
“‘Catherine’ is the third of five novels in ‘The O’Leary Family’ series, following ‘Caprock, Texas’ (book one in the series), which introduced Burn and Ciara O’Leary, and ‘Anne Marie’ (book two in the series),” writes Lowrey. “Anne Marie was conceived when Ciara was raped by a drug cartel member before her marriage to Burn, who fought off a number of cartel members who were trying to prevent Ciara from testifying against her rapist. Burn and Ciara decided to keep Anne Marie after her birth. Catherine, and her twin brother, Andrew, are the couple’s first legitimate children. This book follows the life and loves of Catherine, and, eventually, the lives and loves of her children, James and Katie.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gene Lowrey’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Catherine’s journey to find herself amongst the chaos of the world. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Catherine” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page as they follow along on the ever-increasing O’Leary family story.
Readers can purchase “Catherine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
