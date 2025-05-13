Author Gene Lowrey’s New Book, "Catherine," is a Riveting Novel That Follows One Woman’s Life Journey, as Well as Her Own Children’s Experiences in Life and Love

Recent release “Catherine” from Covenant Books author Gene Lowrey is a poignant and heartfelt tale that centers around Catherine O’Leary, a young woman who sets out to chart her own course free of her family’s difficult past. As she does so, Catherine’s journey becomes a tale of motherhood as she helps her two children navigate the trials of life.