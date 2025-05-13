Author Dr. Clara J. Ushman’s New Book, "When Your Faith Choices Are Unclear," Offers Tools to Help Readers Navigate the Confusing Landscape of Their Spirituality & Faith
Recent release “When Your Faith Choices Are Unclear: Responding to God's Call” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Clara J. Ushman is a comprehensive guide designed to help readers on their own individual journeys with faith. Inspired by her own split-faith upbringing, Dr. Ushman invites readers to reflect while trying to gain a better understanding of what they truly believe in.
Springfield, IL, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Clara J. Ushman, an educator, author, and spiritual enthusiast, as well as a huge animal lover, has completed her new book, “When Your Faith Choices Are Unclear: Responding to God's Call”: an insightful and enlightening guide that provides the tools and advice readers from all walks of life need when attempting to discover what path through faith and spirituality works best for them.
“Have you ever wondered, ‘Who do I believe?’ ‘What is truth?’ ‘How do I know what I am doing is right?’ I have asked these exact questions many times. We all have,” writes Dr. Ushman. “For me, growing up and learning from two different Christian denominations early on made my spiritual journey a crazy ride, as seen in this book. Many of us are not certain about a variety of our own faith questions. So what do we do about this? How are these questions to be answered? Is it simply reading more scripture? More prayers? More life experiences? Or maybe, have I already got the answers but have not recognized them in myself? Not easy questions to answer. This book will guide you, along with my experiences, to ask these exact questions. Maybe your own answers will come from this book, or you could be asking even deeper questions about yourself. Join me as we walk through several spiritual excursions.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Clara J. Ushman’s insightful guide is inspired by the author’s own upbringing in a split-religion family, thus beginning her journey into the many aspects within the Christian worldview. Based upon years of personal observations, experiences, and research, Dr. Ushman presents her writings in the hope of helping readers of all backgrounds find their own way, helping them to become the strongest person of faith they can be, no matter what faith they may choose.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “When Your Faith Choices Are Unclear: Responding to God's Call” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
