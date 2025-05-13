Author Dr. Clara J. Ushman’s New Book, "When Your Faith Choices Are Unclear," Offers Tools to Help Readers Navigate the Confusing Landscape of Their Spirituality & Faith

Recent release “When Your Faith Choices Are Unclear: Responding to God's Call” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Clara J. Ushman is a comprehensive guide designed to help readers on their own individual journeys with faith. Inspired by her own split-faith upbringing, Dr. Ushman invites readers to reflect while trying to gain a better understanding of what they truly believe in.