Author J.P. Sonntag’s New Book, "Stories of an Unknown: Part 1: Draw the Line," is a Poignant Memoir Following the Author’s Struggles and Triumphs Along His Life Journey
Recent release “Stories of an Unknown” from Newman Springs Publishing author J.P. Sonntag is a heartfelt, yet humorous, account that invites readers to witness the author’s life first-hand, discovering the challenges he faced as a child of a single-mother without the guidance of a father while he tried to find his place in the world and understand what it means to be a man.
St. Louis, MO, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- J.P. Sonntag, an artist and veteran of the US Air Force who has worked as an electrical communications draftsman, a custom cabinetmaker, a civil engineering technician, chief of quality assurance, and an independent government contractor, has completed his new book, “Stories of an Unknown”: a compelling autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s journey to adulthood, revealing the challenges and struggles he endured along the way that came to define who he is. This is the first book in an exciting series the author has written.
“I’ve been told that I had a brother for about a day back in 1959,” writes Sonntag. “My little brother, Donald, only lasted a few hours, and then he had to go back and try again with someone else. After Donald died, I continued as an only child for the remainder of my life. I had very little guidance on any given subject. My life started in 1957 in a whirlwind of social turmoil. When I was too young for school, I stayed with babysitters, while Mom worked as much overtime as she could in order to pay our bills. Once she escaped her wife-beating husband, my single mom tried her best to make enough money to keep her and me above water and in a better place than the mean streets of St. Louis. This book outlines the main events of my life as I struggle to learn what it means to be a man—a good man, a righteous man. Without the guidance of a father, siblings, and only a part-time mom, my path was not an easy one. The stories in this book take you along on my ride to manhood.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, J.P. Sonntag’s enthralling tale spans the gamut of emotions and will transport readers with each turn of the page as they follow along on Sonntag’s difficult road towards adulthood. Deeply personal and candid, “Stories of an Unknown: Part 1: Draw the Line” is a testament to the strength of the human spirit, promising to resonate with anyone who has faced similar struggles to the author in their own lives.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Stories of an Unknown” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
