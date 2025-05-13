Author J.P. Sonntag’s New Book, "Stories of an Unknown: Part 1: Draw the Line," is a Poignant Memoir Following the Author’s Struggles and Triumphs Along His Life Journey

Recent release “Stories of an Unknown” from Newman Springs Publishing author J.P. Sonntag is a heartfelt, yet humorous, account that invites readers to witness the author’s life first-hand, discovering the challenges he faced as a child of a single-mother without the guidance of a father while he tried to find his place in the world and understand what it means to be a man.