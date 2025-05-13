Author Miguel Ambriz, Ed. D.’s New Book, "Advocating for Social Change," is an Eye-Opening Study Exploring Health Disparities Among Latina/O Immigrant Farmworkers
Recent release “Advocating for Social Change: A Critical Ethnography Exploring Health Disparities among Latina/o Immigrant Farmworkers Experiencias Vividas (Lived Experiences)” from Newman Springs Publishing author Miguel Ambriz, Ed. D. discusses the health challenges faced by Latina/o farmworkers and calls for urgent reform to conditions and policies in U.S. agriculture.
Inglewood, CA, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Miguel Ambriz, Ed. D., a graduate of the University of La Verne’s LaFetra College of Education, where he earned a doctorate of education in organizational leadership, has completed his new book, “Advocating for Social Change: A Critical Ethnography Exploring Health Disparities among Latina/o Immigrant Farmworkers Experiencias Vividas (Lived Experiences)”: a powerful and eye-opening dissertation that aims to reveal the health challenges that many Latina/o farmworkers endure, and the changes to the U.S. agricultural industry that must be made in order to protect its most vulnerable workforce.
Author Miguel Ambriz, Ed. D. grew up in Delano, California, where his parents were both farmworkers. Growing up in a challenging environment and dire circumstances where he himself was a farmworker throughout his high school summer breaks, he was determined to tell his story and the story of other farmworkers he met along the way. When not writing, Miguel enjoys running, reading, and spending time with his wife and family. He lives in Los Angeles and is currently working on his next book based on these important topics and social implications affecting underrepresented groups.
“The purpose of this critical ethnographic study was to explore health disparities among Latina/o immigrant farmworkers’ lived experiences,” writes Dr. Ambríz. “A gatekeeper was used to select and inform the participants in this research study. Data were collected through testimonios (oral testimonies) from structured interviews with eight Latina/o documented/undocumented immigrant farmworkers who worked in agriculture for at least three years and were over the age of eighteen.
“There were various findings related to the health disparities experienced by Latina/o immigrant farmworkers were identified: (a) structural barriers, (b) social barriers, (c) socioeconomic barriers, (d) cultural barriers, and (e) fostering social change through lived experiences. The findings corroborated the testimonios shared by participants regarding their health disparities experienced on the farms. Although participants experienced inadequate working environments and health disparities on farms, most explained how social environmental change has been implemented on farms throughout the years that have improved their well-being.
“However, advocacy groups need to create a safe space through agency for Latina/o immigrant farmworkers. The study results indicated that fostering social change among Latina/o immigrant farmworkers was needed to prevent health disparities for this group. According to participants’ lived experiences, there has been some improvement in their healthcare and environmental work conditions. This study also found that social advocacy groups need to develop methods to create a safe space for this group.
“Although social advocacy groups reach out to this group via radio, bulletin boards, and newsletters, they need to take greater initiative to create welcoming environments and safer spaces. The Latina/o immigrant farmworker population will continue to increase in numbers and continue to contribute to agriculture in California in future years. Therefore, public policies affecting this group’s well-being must be reformed in agricultural communities to minimize health disparities.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Miguel Ambriz, Ed. D.’s enlightening work is a clarion call to policymakers, health advocates, and community leaders to implement equitable reforms and ensure no worker is left behind. Based upon years of academic research and eye-witness accounts, “Advocating for Social Change” explores the intersectionality of immigration, public health, and social justice, highlighting how the living and working conditions that drive much of U.S. agriculture affect not only the farmworkers but the entire nation.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Advocating for Social Change: A Critical Ethnography Exploring Health Disparities among Latina/o Immigrant Farmworkers Experiencias Vividas (Lived Experiences)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Miguel Ambriz, Ed. D. grew up in Delano, California, where his parents were both farmworkers. Growing up in a challenging environment and dire circumstances where he himself was a farmworker throughout his high school summer breaks, he was determined to tell his story and the story of other farmworkers he met along the way. When not writing, Miguel enjoys running, reading, and spending time with his wife and family. He lives in Los Angeles and is currently working on his next book based on these important topics and social implications affecting underrepresented groups.
“The purpose of this critical ethnographic study was to explore health disparities among Latina/o immigrant farmworkers’ lived experiences,” writes Dr. Ambríz. “A gatekeeper was used to select and inform the participants in this research study. Data were collected through testimonios (oral testimonies) from structured interviews with eight Latina/o documented/undocumented immigrant farmworkers who worked in agriculture for at least three years and were over the age of eighteen.
“There were various findings related to the health disparities experienced by Latina/o immigrant farmworkers were identified: (a) structural barriers, (b) social barriers, (c) socioeconomic barriers, (d) cultural barriers, and (e) fostering social change through lived experiences. The findings corroborated the testimonios shared by participants regarding their health disparities experienced on the farms. Although participants experienced inadequate working environments and health disparities on farms, most explained how social environmental change has been implemented on farms throughout the years that have improved their well-being.
“However, advocacy groups need to create a safe space through agency for Latina/o immigrant farmworkers. The study results indicated that fostering social change among Latina/o immigrant farmworkers was needed to prevent health disparities for this group. According to participants’ lived experiences, there has been some improvement in their healthcare and environmental work conditions. This study also found that social advocacy groups need to develop methods to create a safe space for this group.
“Although social advocacy groups reach out to this group via radio, bulletin boards, and newsletters, they need to take greater initiative to create welcoming environments and safer spaces. The Latina/o immigrant farmworker population will continue to increase in numbers and continue to contribute to agriculture in California in future years. Therefore, public policies affecting this group’s well-being must be reformed in agricultural communities to minimize health disparities.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Miguel Ambriz, Ed. D.’s enlightening work is a clarion call to policymakers, health advocates, and community leaders to implement equitable reforms and ensure no worker is left behind. Based upon years of academic research and eye-witness accounts, “Advocating for Social Change” explores the intersectionality of immigration, public health, and social justice, highlighting how the living and working conditions that drive much of U.S. agriculture affect not only the farmworkers but the entire nation.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Advocating for Social Change: A Critical Ethnography Exploring Health Disparities among Latina/o Immigrant Farmworkers Experiencias Vividas (Lived Experiences)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories