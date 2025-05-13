Author Miguel Ambriz, Ed. D.’s New Book, "Advocating for Social Change," is an Eye-Opening Study Exploring Health Disparities Among Latina/O Immigrant Farmworkers

Recent release “Advocating for Social Change: A Critical Ethnography Exploring Health Disparities among Latina/o Immigrant Farmworkers Experiencias Vividas (Lived Experiences)” from Newman Springs Publishing author Miguel Ambriz, Ed. D. discusses the health challenges faced by Latina/o farmworkers and calls for urgent reform to conditions and policies in U.S. agriculture.