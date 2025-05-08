"The Branches We Cherish" by Linda Sexton, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback edition of "The Branches We Cherish" by Linda Sexton. This open adoption memoir is published by Histria Perspectives an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works of non-fiction in a variety of fields.
"The Branches We Cherish" is a gold medal recipient in prestigious Royal Palm Literary Awards, Florida Writers Association and second runner-up for book of the year. A powerful and honest account based on three decades of true-life experience. The Branches We Cherish weaves together thought-provoking, joyous, and poignant reflections of four birth parents, birth grandmothers, adoptive parents, and two adopted children.
In 1992, Linda and David long to have a child. They decide to adopt a baby and learn they can only do so under an open arrangement where the biological parents and the adoptive family know each other's identities and choose to remain in contact after the adoption is finalized... possibly for life! There are no ready answers to their many questions: What happens in the first year? Twenty years later? What does the visitation between birth and adoptive families look like? Will it be awkward to raise a child with the birth parents in the picture? How do adopted children feel about this open arrangement?
In the early 90s there is little guidance for long-term relationships between adoptive and birth families, so Linda and David have to learn as they go. Diving in with open hearts and open minds, they build relationships based on mutual trust, respect, deep gratitude for one another, and most importantly, unconditional love for a child.
They learn just how important having the children's birth parents and families in their lives is for everyone's emotional health—including their own. Discover the challenges of open adoption and the extraordinary gratification available to all members of the adoption constellation when they are willing and able to cultivate and maintain these lifetime relationships.
Midwest Book Review calls it “A powerfully candid, insightful, and honest account based on three decades of true-life experience, with the publication of 'The Branches We Cherish: An Open Adoption Memoir,' Linda R. Sexton deftly weaves together thought-provoking, joyous, and poignant reflections of four birth parents, birth grandmothers, adoptive parents, and two adopted children. Of special and particular interest for anyone contemplating or engaged in adoption, The Branches We Cherish is a relevant and unreservedly recommended pick for community and college/university library Parenting Adoption collections.”
