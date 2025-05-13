Robin Curtis’s New Book, "Sicilian Corner," is a Gripping Tale of Redemption That Follows a Father’s Fight to Find His Children While Reconciling with His Sordid Past
New York, NY, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Robin Curtis, who spent early childhood years experiencing multiple countries in a short period of time, has completed his most recent book, “Sicilian Corner”: a riveting story that centers around a desperate father’s journey into his dark past in order to find his missing children before it’s too late.
“John is a seemingly average white-collar worker living the typical suburban life,” writes Curtis. “His job, his wife, Cindy, and their two children provide all he needs to fulfill him to his dying days. John can truly look forward and be satisfied with his achievements, with all his childhood and early adult experiences being laid to rest. John knew evil. He had flirted with the worst of it, and he had committed sins that were unthinkable in this current world.
“His wife, Cindy, only needed a momentary break as the weekend started, and John was comfortable in providing it. John and the children had visited this mundane neighborhood park on many occasions, and it was routine. In John’s self-absorption, he never saw the demon patrolling the playground until the mind-numbing loss of his two children.
“The following whirlwind of emotions, standard protocols, and rewinding of events put John into a deep, dark state of mind. The doorbell ringing and recognition of his childhood friend, Vincent, pulled him back into the early years of his life. Now things started to make sense. John knew what he must do with his old friend’s help. There would not be solace or redemption using normal means. John had to return to what he knew best—the world of the Sicilian Corner.”
Published by Fulton Books, Robin Curtis’s book explores profound themes of loss, redemption, and the lengths to which a parent would go in order to save their children. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Sicilian Corner” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page as they inch closer to uncovering the true nature of evil that can disrupt even the most idyllic of lives.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Sicilian Corner” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
