Albert Parnell’s New Book, "On the Road Again," is a Captivating Memoir Following the Author’s Rise from Humble Beginnings to Incredible Professional and Personal Success
Atlanta, GA, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author, Albert Parnell, a devoted husband and father with a distinguished thirty-five year legal career, has released his most recent work, “On the Road Again: A Truck Driver’s Highway to National Trial Law and Business Success”: a captivating, gripping , and heartfelt memoir that invites readers to walk alongside the author as he reflects on his life’s incredible journey. Parnell reveals the challenges and triumphs that shaped him into the man he is today, offering a candid portrait of perseverance and reinvention.
In "On the Road Again," Parnell shares the remarkable story of how a high school party boy, who graduated roughly last in his class, rose to become a nationally recognized toxic tort and asbestos defense trial lawyer. His colorful path of an odyssey of odd jobs and big breaks led to a maverick in the making—from stints as a tractor-trailer truck driver, pool shark, civil rights activist, Atlanta bookie, Las Vegas “high-stakes” poker player, restaurateur, national lecturer, and TikTok social media mentor. Travel back in time with Parnell and see how this fun-loving, forever party boy grew to own every bar and courtroom he entered, building an empire that nationally existed. From nowhere to everywhere, Parnell demonstrates a powerful philosophy: that self-belief and determination can overcome incredible obstacles.
“Eighty-two years ago, in a small apartment in Alexandria, Virginia, a boy with big dreams was born,” writes Parnell. “In this wild but true story of a street-smart kid searching looking for opportunities amid a World War II-torn America, 'On the Road Again’ shows what perseverance, risk, and ingenuity can accomplish even when the deck is 27 stacked against you. It demonstrates a powerful philosophy: that self-belief and determination can overcome incredible and defying obstacles."
Published by Fulton Books, Albert Parnell’s book is a powerful testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, as well as the incredible courage it takes to create one’s own path in life from nothing. With its deeply personal raw honesty and inspiring message, this memoir will resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to live boldly and chase their own versions of success.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “On the Road Again: A Truck Driver’s Highway to National Trial Law and Business Success” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
