Ellen Hauser’s New Book, "Sad Sadie and the Special Mirror," Follows a Girl Who is Able to See Her True Self by Looking in a Special Mirror Her Animal Friends Created
Mount Pleasant, WI, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ellen Hauser, who has degrees in piano performance and political science and enjoys reading, traveling, swimming, and doing yoga, has completed her most recent book, “Sad Sadie and the Special Mirror”: a charming story of a young girl who, after feeling bad about herself, discovers her animal friends have created a special mirror to help her see just how wonderful she truly is.
“Sadie is a sad little girl who feels like no one around her cares about her or has time for her,” writes Hauser. “Her parents and two older sisters are always busy with other things. Sadie tries very hard to be good but seems to get in trouble a lot. The squirrels, birds, and butterflies in Sadie’s backyard don’t understand why Sadie can’t see herself as they see her—a beautiful, loving, kind girl. The animals come up with a plan to help Sadie see herself as they see her.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ellen Hauser’s book is inspired by the author’s belief that all children should feel they are loved and important to the people around them. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Hauser’s story to life, as well as a valuable life lesson, “Sad Saddie and the Special Mirror” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, encouraging them to have confidence in themselves throughout life.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Sad Sadie and the Special Mirror” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
