Sandy Benton’s New Book, "Threads of Destiny," is a Thrilling Sci-Fi Novel That Follows Two High School Friends as They Join the Intergalactic Fight to Save Mankind
New York, NY, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sandy Benton, who finds inspiration from her belief in the paranormal, supernatural, and spiritual guidance, has completed her most recent book, “Threads of Destiny”: a captivating tale that follows two teens who find themselves on an interdimensional journey to save the planet from a group of dangerous shapeshifters who have invaded Earth and plan to destroy mankind for good.
“Steven and Timmy are teenagers following in Grandpa Oliver’s footsteps as they embark on a journey traversing Earth, other dimensions, and galaxies—collaborating with fellow beings toward the common goal of unity with Source,” writes Benton. “With the threat of the Casim, invaders who can cloak and shape-shift, looming since their arrival on Earth over a century ago, the battle for humanity’s future intensifies. But now, with the support of the Galactic Coalition, the fight is on, and Earth’s defenders are ready to stand united against the ultimate threat.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sandy Benton’s book will transport readers as they follow along on Steven and Timmy’s epic journey across galaxies to put an end to the Casim’s nefarious plot as mankind’s future hangs in the balance. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Threads of Destiny” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, making it a must-read for fans of the sci-fi genre.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Threads of Destiny” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
