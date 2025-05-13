Danita Beckworth’s New Book, “How Come No One Knew I Wanted To DIE!!” is a Profound Memoir Revealing the Addiction and Abuse the Author Endured Throughout Her Life
Jacksonville, FL, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Danita Beckworth has completed her most recent book, “How Come No One Knew I Wanted To DIE!!”: a poignant and compelling autobiographical account documenting the author’s lifetime of trials and challenges she endured throughout her life. After growing up with abuse, drugs, and not knowing what love felt like, Danita reveals how she managed to find a path towards healing and renewal, allowing her to take back control of her life for good.
“I often say to people and myself that I do believe my trials and tribulations were necessary in order for me to be molded into the woman that I am,” writes Danita. “I also have learned to pick my battles in my marriage and know when to walk away to calm down, so when we talk, there will be no yelling at one another.
“As I look back at my past, I realize that God was always there with me. I would be the one to always leave, not God. Today, I gave God some time. I read scripture daily. It keeps me in a good mindset. I have so much today to be grateful and thankful for. I get excited when I have to tell my story to someone that I run across when I am out and about.”
Published by Fulton Books, Danita Beckworth’s book is an eye-opening memoir that will transport readers as they follow along on the author’s journey from rock-bottom to a life of her own design. Thought-provoking and emotionally raw, Danita shares her story in the hope of helping others to know that life can always change, regardless of how dark things might be.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “How Come No One Knew I Wanted To DIE!!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
