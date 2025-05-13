James Whitworth’s Newly Released "Waves by God: An Ocean of Inspiration Words, Prayer, Poetry, and Songs" is a Powerful Collection of Faith-Filled Reflections
“Waves by God: An Ocean of Inspiration Words, Prayer, Poetry, and Songs” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Whitworth is an uplifting compilation of poetry, prayers, and songs that celebrate God’s love, grace, and the journey from sin to salvation.
New Smyona Beach, FL, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Waves by God: An Ocean of Inspiration Words, Prayer, Poetry, and Songs”: a deeply moving and spiritually enriching collection that guides readers through the highs and lows of faith, ultimately pointing to the eternal glory of Jesus Christ. “Waves by God: An Ocean of Inspiration Words, Prayer, Poetry, and Songs” is the creation of published author, James Whitworth.
James Whitworth shares, “Waves by God
“Extreme Christian poetry
And songs
“From an extreme God
And an extreme son
With an extreme love
For everyone
“No matter how bad or sad
Each poem and song begins
It ends with the eternal glory
Of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior
Each writing has its own story
And lesson
Taking man from his sin
To his salvation
Write your own story to God
And he will make it into
A love story”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Whitworth’s new book offers a heartfelt and transformative reading experience for those seeking inspiration and a deeper connection with their faith.
Consumers can purchase “Waves by God: An Ocean of Inspiration Words, Prayer, Poetry, and Songs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Waves by God: An Ocean of Inspiration Words, Prayer, Poetry, and Songs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
