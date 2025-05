James Whitworth’s Newly Released "Waves by God: An Ocean of Inspiration Words, Prayer, Poetry, and Songs" is a Powerful Collection of Faith-Filled Reflections

New Smyona Beach, FL, May 13, 2025 --( PR.com )-- “Waves by God: An Ocean of Inspiration Words, Prayer, Poetry, and Songs”: a deeply moving and spiritually enriching collection that guides readers through the highs and lows of faith, ultimately pointing to the eternal glory of Jesus Christ. “Waves by God: An Ocean of Inspiration Words, Prayer, Poetry, and Songs” is the creation of published author, James Whitworth.James Whitworth shares, “Waves by God“Extreme Christian poetryAnd songs“From an extreme GodAnd an extreme sonWith an extreme loveFor everyone“No matter how bad or sadEach poem and song beginsIt ends with the eternal gloryOf Jesus Christ, our Lord and SaviorEach writing has its own storyAnd lessonTaking man from his sinTo his salvationWrite your own story to GodAnd he will make it intoA love story”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Whitworth’s new book offers a heartfelt and transformative reading experience for those seeking inspiration and a deeper connection with their faith.Consumers can purchase “Waves by God: An Ocean of Inspiration Words, Prayer, Poetry, and Songs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Waves by God: An Ocean of Inspiration Words, Prayer, Poetry, and Songs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.