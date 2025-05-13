James Whitworth’s Newly Released "Waves by God: An Ocean of Inspiration Words, Prayer, Poetry, and Songs" is a Powerful Collection of Faith-Filled Reflections

“Waves by God: An Ocean of Inspiration Words, Prayer, Poetry, and Songs” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Whitworth is an uplifting compilation of poetry, prayers, and songs that celebrate God’s love, grace, and the journey from sin to salvation.