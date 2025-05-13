Ann Bruetsch’s Newly Released "Larry the Llama Finds His New Home" is a Heartwarming Tale of Unexpected Friendships and New Beginnings
“Larry the Llama Finds His New Home” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ann Bruetsch is a charming children’s story inspired by real-life events, following the adventures of a lost llama as he discovers a place to belong.
Honey Grove, PA, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Larry the Llama Finds His New Home”: a delightful and uplifting story that captures the magic of unexpected friendships and the joy of finding where you truly belong. “Larry the Llama Finds His New Home” is the creation of published author, Ann Bruetsch, a dedicated mother, grandmother, and registered nurse. An avid farmer, Ann enjoys caring for her twenty-three alpacas and a llama named Larry.
Bruetsch shares, “It was a beautiful April evening, and the farm work was done for the day. Farmer Annie was doing dishes, looking out the large kitchen window, when a large white deer being followed by a blue car caught her attention on the road. Annie yelled to her friends, 'Somebody lost a deer. It’s walking down the road with a blue car following it. I am going to try and help,' said Annie. Meanwhile, her friends grabbed the binoculars. What happened next surprised everyone.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ann Bruetsch’s new book is a fun and engaging read that teaches children about kindness, compassion, and the beauty of giving others a second chance.
Consumers can purchase “Larry the Llama Finds His New Home” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Larry the Llama Finds His New Home,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bruetsch shares, “It was a beautiful April evening, and the farm work was done for the day. Farmer Annie was doing dishes, looking out the large kitchen window, when a large white deer being followed by a blue car caught her attention on the road. Annie yelled to her friends, 'Somebody lost a deer. It’s walking down the road with a blue car following it. I am going to try and help,' said Annie. Meanwhile, her friends grabbed the binoculars. What happened next surprised everyone.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ann Bruetsch’s new book is a fun and engaging read that teaches children about kindness, compassion, and the beauty of giving others a second chance.
Consumers can purchase “Larry the Llama Finds His New Home” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Larry the Llama Finds His New Home,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories