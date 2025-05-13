Christine Marie Fiorelli’s Newly Released "More Than So Much" is a Heartwarming Children’s Book That Explores the Boundless Love of Jesus in a Fun, Relatable Way
“More Than So Much” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christine Marie Fiorelli is an engaging and thoughtful children’s story that uses playful illustrations and familiar terms to help young readers understand the vast and unconditional love of Jesus from an early age.
Bergenfield, NJ, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “More Than So Much”: a delightful and impactful story about love, faith, and joyful understanding, told through the eyes of a curious squirrel named Grace. “More Than So Much” is the creation of published author, Christine Marie Fiorelli, a dedicated wife, mother, and stepmother.
Fiorelli shares, “Grace the squirrel and her siblings love to do a lot of things SO MUCH!—like playing soccer or building tall block towers. But when Grace asks her mom the question, 'How much does Jesus love me?' she quickly finds out that SO MUCH wasn’t as much as she thought after all. Now MORE THAN SO MUCH—well, that is REALLY a lot!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christine Marie Fiorelli’s new book is an inspiring and fun way for children to learn about God’s overwhelming love in a way they can easily understand and appreciate.
For updates on “More Than So Much,” follow:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/morethansomuch
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/morethansomuch
Consumers can purchase “More Than So Much” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “More Than So Much,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
