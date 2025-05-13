John Gloege’s Newly Released "Teens, Put on the Armor of God" is an Engaging and Faith-Driven Guide to Navigating Life’s Challenges with Biblical Wisdom
“Teens, Put on the Armor of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Gloege is an inspiring resource that encourages teenagers to strengthen their faith, develop life skills, and embrace God’s guidance in their daily lives.
Princeton, MN, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Teens, Put on the Armor of God” is a powerful and practical guide designed to help young people build a strong foundation of faith while equipping them with essential life skills. “Teens, Put on the Armor of God” is the creation of published author, John Gloege, who graduated from Glenwood High School in Glenwood, Minnesota, in 1974. He was very active in athletics, participating in football, basketball, baseball, golf, and track. John went on to earn his undergraduate degree in physical education, health education, driver education, and coaching at St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota, in 1979. John played college baseball at SCSU for four years. He received his master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of St. Thomas in 1985. John taught in the Princeton School District in Minnesota for thirty-three years, spending all but six of his years at the middle school level.
He served as Princeton High School Boys head basketball coach for fifteen years, coached American Legion Baseball for nineteen summers, and is still currently serving as assistant boys and girls high school golf coach. After the majority of his coaching was completed, John embarked on a twenty-five-year basketball, football, and volleyball officiating career. John has served in many capacities in the church over the years. Recently, together with his wife, Shirley, he has led Sunday services on a semi-regular basis at Freemont Village, an assisted living / memory-care / independent living facility in Zimmerman, Minnesota.
Gloege shares, in his book “Teens, Put on the Armor of God,” the importance of teenagers developing an early relationship with God. Topics such as dealing with peer pressure, self-esteem, and spiritual warfare are addressed in the book. Life skills including the power of a compliment, expressing gratitude, conflict resolution, and taming the tongue are also discussed.
“In addition, a chapter is devoted to the lost art of effective face-to-face communication. Using trusted adults as resources, rather than adversaries, is also discussed. The book of Proverbs is noted as a 'how to live your life' manual with commonsense suggestions for living a successful life. Bible scripture is quoted to give credibility to the book’s discussion on many subjects.
“Although the book is written to teenagers and young adults, it also serves as an excellent resource for parents and teenagers to discuss together to assist in life skills and Christian growth. This book will also serve as an outstanding supplement to teenage youth groups and religious education programs. Valuable content is contained in the book for any person, teenagers or adults, to benefit from.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Gloege’s new book delivers an uplifting and faith-affirming message that empowers young readers to face life’s challenges with courage, wisdom, and the armor of God.
Consumers can purchase “Teens, Put on the Armor of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Teens, Put on the Armor of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
