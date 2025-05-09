Premier Ship Models Elevates Customer Experience with a Technology Overhaul
Potters Bar, United Kingdom, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Leading model boats manufacturer and supplier, Premier Ship Models, has announced a significant business restructuring to enhance customer experiences. The strategic shift is a move toward an increased focus on satisfying customer experiences and away from a discount-only approach. The restructuring transforms customer experiences across touchpoints, including the initial quotation, final delivery, and post-sales stages.
A Tech-Driven Business Model
The strategic changes emphasize Premier Ship Models' commitment to delivering superior customer experiences. The aim of the restructuring is to drive greater customer satisfaction and reinforce the company’s position as a trusted model ship maker and supplier. With more than two decades of experience delivering the highest quality model boats, Premier Ship Models has deep insights into what the modern customer wants. The company has therefore undertaken several technology upgrades to ensure that every customer has the most convenient experience of finding the perfect model. Here’s a look at the changes implemented by the company.
New Client Portal
The ship model supplier has operated a dedicated online platform for a long time now to expedite the custom model build process. This portal has been revamped to provide customers with clearer project timelines and regular progress updates through a centralized messaging system. The portal is expected to enhance transparency and facilitate collaboration between Premier Ship Models’ team members and buyers.
New Order Management System
The company has augmented its technology stack with a powerful order management system (OMS) to streamline the delivery process. The OMS improves tracking visibility and reduces potential delays, ensuring a more reliable and predictable experience. With greater transparency, Premier Ship Models hopes to build and sustain trust among its customers.
In the Pipeline: AI-Powered Tools Rollout
Premier Ship Models plans to embrace cutting-edge technologies, especially AI. A 24/7 intelligent chatbot will offer instant support for product-specific inquiries. This will replace the current live chat model and its 24-hour response window with instant customer assistance.
Automation
Premier Ship Models’ manual ship replacement workflows have also been replaced with an automated order exchange process. This enhances the post-purchase experience, offering quicker and more seamless resolution for customers. The automation of common tasks is intended to maximize satisfaction while minimizing friction in the post-sales customer journey.
“Exceptional customer service is one of the key principles of Premier Ship Models. The restructuring represents our commitment to making customer journeys as seamless as possible. With a focus on clear communication, transparency, delay-free responses, and efficient processes, we intend to build stronger and long-lasting customer relationships,” stated Rashid Lalloo, CEO of the company.
About Premier Ship Models
Premier Ship Models has nearly 25 years of experience in delivering miniature replicas of marine vessels to ship model enthusiasts. The renowned provider of high-quality model ships, yachts, barges, trawlers, bulk carriers, and cruise ships caters to a wide variety of clientele. Its 3D printing services, which provide greater precision and detail, were among the first technology additions for its customers. The brand offers over 500 ready-made ship models and 400+ kits for extraordinary marine engineering experiences. Premier Ship Models has successfully delivered more than 200 custom models, including several one-offs. The brand also offers cleaning, restoration, and rebranding services for ship models. Premier Ship Models’ boat and ship miniatures boasts exceptional craftsmanship
Contact
Rashid Lalloo
+44 20 8447 1884
premiershipmodels.co.uk
