Rierino Core Now Available on AWS Marketplace for Enterprise Low-Code Development

Rierino Core is now available on AWS Marketplace, making the developer-first low-code platform easily accessible for enterprises. With support for Buy with AWS, customers can streamline procurement using their existing AWS accounts. Ideal for industries like retail, government, and telecom, Rierino empowers teams to orchestrate backend logic and accelerate AI-powered development with security, control, and composability at scale.