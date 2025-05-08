Rierino Core Now Available on AWS Marketplace for Enterprise Low-Code Development
Rierino Core is now available on AWS Marketplace, making the developer-first low-code platform easily accessible for enterprises. With support for Buy with AWS, customers can streamline procurement using their existing AWS accounts. Ideal for industries like retail, government, and telecom, Rierino empowers teams to orchestrate backend logic and accelerate AI-powered development with security, control, and composability at scale.
Lisbon, Portugal, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rierino, a next-generation low-code development platform designed for enterprise innovation, today announced the availability of Rierino Core on AWS Marketplace, the digital software catalog operated by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This move enables global enterprises to easily discover, evaluate, and subscribe to Rierino’s secure, developer-first low-code offering through their existing AWS accounts.
With built-in support for Buy with AWS, customers can initiate a purchase directly from the Rierino website and complete the transaction on AWS Marketplace. This provides a faster, more compliant procurement path, reducing vendor onboarding time and aligning with corporate purchasing processes. The AWS Marketplace listing allows businesses to consolidate billing, leverage pre-approved cloud spend, and deploy seamlessly into their existing AWS environments.
“Making Rierino Core available on AWS Marketplace is an exciting step forward in our mission to bring inclusive, execution-ready low-code to a broader global audience,” said Berkin Ozmen, Co-Founder and CTO of Rierino. “We’re empowering developers to build scalable, intelligent, and composable systems that match the complexity of real enterprise needs without sacrificing speed or architectural control.”
Unlike traditional drag-and-drop tools built for non-technical users, Rierino Core is purpose-built for professional developers and cloud architects who need to orchestrate complex backend workflows, manage composable APIs, and integrate with enterprise systems. The platform combines low-code speed with full-stack flexibility, enabling teams to modernize core business systems and accelerate digital transformation across departments.
Rierino is particularly well suited for cloud-native teams in retail and ecommerce, government and public sector, and highly regulated B2B industries such as banking, telecommunications, and healthcare. These sectors require secure, scalable platforms capable of handling distributed logic, data interoperability, and strict governance standards. Rierino delivers on these needs with built-in observability, deployment flexibility, and modular development capabilities.
In live enterprise environments, Rierino has helped teams reduce development time by up to 90% and ongoing maintenance costs by over 70%. Customers have used the platform to automate product information workflows, orchestrate multi-vendor marketplaces, and execute AI-powered business logic among other high-impact scenarios.
The Developer Lite Package, now listed on AWS Marketplace, provides everything needed to explore Rierino Core and evaluate its fit for real-world use cases. This includes access to low-code tooling, deployment environments, governance controls, and support for integration with popular AWS services. Whether building internal tools, automating backend processes, or piloting agentic AI applications, Rierino offers a fast, reliable starting point for innovation.
The company also plans to expand its AWS Marketplace offerings with additional product tiers and vertical-focused accelerators in the coming months.
Rierino Core is now available on AWS Marketplace:
https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-up2fcxku3k742
About Rierino
Rierino is a secure, developer-first low-code platform built to accelerate enterprise innovation. Designed for modern architectures, Rierino empowers development teams to build intelligent, composable systems with low-code speed and full-stack control. From backend automation to agentic AI execution, Rierino helps organizations in commerce, government, and beyond deliver secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions. Learn more at www.rierino.com.
Contact
Mine Ozmen
+351 91 273 02 73
rierino.com
