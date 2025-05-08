Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Clayton, Georgia
Clayton, GA, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Local owners of Clayton Self Storage- Annex proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 287 U.S. 441 Clayton, GA 30525. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 110 units totaling 11,650 rentable square feet. It offers to provide safe and secure climate-controlled and parking unit options to the local communities of Clayton, Tiger, and Dillard.
Clayton Self Storage LLC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of April 1, 2025.
Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available. For more information, please stop by the location at 287 U.S. 441 Clayton, GA 30525, contact their office at (470)613-5330, or email them at clayton@absolutemgmt.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
