Truvy® and Sweet Minerals Partner to Expand Global Health & Beauty Opportunities via Bytru.com

Draper, UT, May 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Truvy®, a global leader in health and wellness innovation, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Sweet Minerals, a premium beauty brand recognized for its clean, high-performance mineral cosmetics. As part of this collaboration, Truvy has integrated the multi-level marketing (MLM) operations of Sweet Minerals into its business, making Sweet Minerals’ celebrated beauty products available to a broader global audience through Bytru.com, Truvy’s new digital storefront.
This partnership represents a significant milestone for both Truvy and Sweet Minerals, as well as for their communities of independent brand promoters. By uniting under a single platform, the two companies are broadening global market access and expanding their combined portfolio of wellness and beauty products. Promoters from both organizations now have enhanced opportunities to grow their businesses, reach new customers, and offer a more comprehensive range of lifestyle solutions worldwide.
“Sweet Minerals has built an incredible legacy of clean, confidence-boosting beauty solutions,” said David Brown, CEO of Truvy. “Their values are closely aligned with Truvy’s mission, and we’re thrilled to welcome their community into the Truvy family. ByTru.com brings together the best of both brands, creating a unified platform that empowers our promoters and customers alike.”
Candace Maurer, CEO of Sweet Minerals, added: “This partnership allows us to expand our impact while remaining true to our core values—community, quality, and empowerment. Together with Truvy, we’re increasing our global reach and unlocking new opportunities for our brand promoters to grow, thrive, and succeed.”
Customers and promoters can expect a seamless transition, with Sweet Minerals’ most popular products—known for their durability, skin-friendly ingredients, and natural finish—now available at Bytru.com. This collaboration brings together two purpose-driven brands under one mission: to deliver effective, empowering health and beauty solutions through innovation, integrity, and community.
For more information or to shop the collection, visit bytru.com.
About Truvy®
Truvy is a health and wellness company dedicated to helping people live healthier, more vibrant lives through science-backed products and a rewarding business opportunity. With an expanding line of supplements, weight management tools, and lifestyle essentials, Truvy is redefining how people look, feel, and thrive. Learn more at truvy.com.
About Sweet Minerals
Sweet Minerals was founded with a mission to help women rediscover their confidence by offering clean, weightless beauty solutions formulated for even the most sensitive skin. Known for lasting coverage and natural ingredients, Sweet Minerals is more than just makeup—it’s a movement focused on empowering women from the inside out.
