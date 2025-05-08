Lucky Envelope Brewing Hosts My Name Story Exhibit by Judy Lee
Seattle, WA, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lucky Envelope Brewing is proud to host My Name Story, a moving portrait-video exhibit by artist Judy Lee, at their Ballard taproom in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month. The exhibit opens on Friday, May 16 at 6pm and will be on display through the end of May.
My Name Story explores the AANHPI experience through the deeply personal lens of names - their meanings, origins, and the stories we carry with them. Through a collection of portraits and video interviews, AANHPI women from a range of generations and backgrounds share their journeys with identity, belonging, and reclaiming their names in a culture that often treats them as outsiders.
"I immigrated to the U.S. when I was 6 years old, and when I registered for school using my Korean name, an administrator assigned me the name ‘Judy.’ I’ve always disliked my name and never felt it belonged to me. As I began to reflect on my own story and sense of belonging, I created My Name Story," explains artist Judy Lee. "This project highlights the struggles faced by our communities in America and sheds light on the broader questions of race and who gets to belong in this country."
As an Asian-owned brewery, Lucky Envelope Brewing is deeply rooted in the AANHPI community and is proud to support local artists and meaningful storytelling. “We have always put an emphasis on educating our customers on our cultural heritage and promoting and elevating the voices of the Asian community” says Co-Founder Raymond Kwan. “We’re so excited to host a portion of Judy’s exhibit that shares unique name stories from a wide variety of Asian backgrounds.”
Learn more about Judy Lee’s My Name Story at https://namestory.webelongseattle.com
About Lucky Envelope Brewing: Lucky Envelope takes its name from the Chinese tradition – tied closely with New Year celebrations – of elders bestowing often red‐and‐gold envelopes to loved ones as a gesture of luck and goodwill. Lucky Envelope’s brewing philosophy is centered on Culturally Inspired Beer whose recipes draw from modern and historic styles, techniques, and ingredients.
Located in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, Lucky Envelope Brewing has garnered accolades since its May 2015 opening, including several medals at the Washington Beer Awards and at the prestigious Great American Beer Festival® (GABF) competition.
My Name Story explores the AANHPI experience through the deeply personal lens of names - their meanings, origins, and the stories we carry with them. Through a collection of portraits and video interviews, AANHPI women from a range of generations and backgrounds share their journeys with identity, belonging, and reclaiming their names in a culture that often treats them as outsiders.
"I immigrated to the U.S. when I was 6 years old, and when I registered for school using my Korean name, an administrator assigned me the name ‘Judy.’ I’ve always disliked my name and never felt it belonged to me. As I began to reflect on my own story and sense of belonging, I created My Name Story," explains artist Judy Lee. "This project highlights the struggles faced by our communities in America and sheds light on the broader questions of race and who gets to belong in this country."
As an Asian-owned brewery, Lucky Envelope Brewing is deeply rooted in the AANHPI community and is proud to support local artists and meaningful storytelling. “We have always put an emphasis on educating our customers on our cultural heritage and promoting and elevating the voices of the Asian community” says Co-Founder Raymond Kwan. “We’re so excited to host a portion of Judy’s exhibit that shares unique name stories from a wide variety of Asian backgrounds.”
Learn more about Judy Lee’s My Name Story at https://namestory.webelongseattle.com
About Lucky Envelope Brewing: Lucky Envelope takes its name from the Chinese tradition – tied closely with New Year celebrations – of elders bestowing often red‐and‐gold envelopes to loved ones as a gesture of luck and goodwill. Lucky Envelope’s brewing philosophy is centered on Culturally Inspired Beer whose recipes draw from modern and historic styles, techniques, and ingredients.
Located in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, Lucky Envelope Brewing has garnered accolades since its May 2015 opening, including several medals at the Washington Beer Awards and at the prestigious Great American Beer Festival® (GABF) competition.
Contact
Lucky Envelope BrewingContact
Raymond Kwan
206-659-4075
www.luckyenvelopebrewing.com
Raymond Kwan
206-659-4075
www.luckyenvelopebrewing.com
Categories