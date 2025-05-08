Glow in the Dark Mini Golf Lights up Veterans Park in Minnesota
Richfield, MN, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wheel Fun Rentals at Veterans Memorial Park will host a Glow in the Dark Mini Golf event for two weekends in May. The event features an illuminated mini golf experience for participants of all ages.
Event Details:
What: Glow in the Dark Mini Golf
When: May 9, May 10, May 16, and May 17
Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Ave, Richfield, MN 55423
Admission: $8 per person
The event will include additional activities such as an inflatable slide, music, and concession offerings.
Pre-registration is recommended due to limited space. Walk-up registration will be available with cash payment as capacity allows.
To register or for more information, visit wheelfunrentals.com/richfield-glow-golf or call (612) 799-8614.
For general information about Wheel Fun Rentals at Veterans Memorial Park, visit wheelfunrentals.com/richfield.
Media Contact: Rodney Knight (612) 799-8614
wheelfunrentals@msn.com
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to nearly 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit www.wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial and @WheelFunBend on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.
Event Details:
What: Glow in the Dark Mini Golf
When: May 9, May 10, May 16, and May 17
Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Ave, Richfield, MN 55423
Admission: $8 per person
The event will include additional activities such as an inflatable slide, music, and concession offerings.
Pre-registration is recommended due to limited space. Walk-up registration will be available with cash payment as capacity allows.
To register or for more information, visit wheelfunrentals.com/richfield-glow-golf or call (612) 799-8614.
For general information about Wheel Fun Rentals at Veterans Memorial Park, visit wheelfunrentals.com/richfield.
Media Contact: Rodney Knight (612) 799-8614
wheelfunrentals@msn.com
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to nearly 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit www.wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial and @WheelFunBend on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.
Contact
Wheel Fun RentalsContact
Rodney Knight
(612) 799-8614
Rodney Knight
(612) 799-8614
Categories