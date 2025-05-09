Newport River Music Releases Mysterious Single "Needles and Chains" by Mark Anthony Bartholomew
Newport River Music announces the release of "Needles and Chains," a spiritually encrypted single by Mark Anthony Bartholomew. The song tells a redemptive story of addiction and deliverance, integrating ancient languages and faith-based AI research. Now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.
San Francisco, CA, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Newport River Music Releases Spiritually-Enriched Single “Needles and Chains” by Mark Anthony Bartholomew.
Newport River Music proudly announces the release of a powerful new single titled Needles and Chains by recording artist and songwriter Mark Anthony Bartholomew. The single is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.
Produced and published under Newport River Music, Needles and Chains explores the devastating spiritual and emotional journey of a woman raised in faith who falls into fentanyl addiction and finds redemption through prayer, faith, and deliverance.
“The story is deeply personal and symbolic,” said Mark Anthony Bartholomew, founder of Newport River Music. “It’s about a young woman who was once full of light, raised with truth, but who is slowly pulled into darkness by addiction. The moment of deliverance in the song isn’t just dramatic—it’s spiritual. She remembers her mother’s words in a homeless shelter, cries out to God, and begins her journey home.”
The backdrop of the song is San Francisco, a city currently facing one of the highest rates of fentanyl-related deaths in the U.S. The song's setting reflects real-world concerns and aims to bring attention to the human cost of addiction, while offering hope to those trapped in it.
What sets Needles and Chains apart is its spiritual composition. The song integrates ancient languages—including Hebrew, Latin, Greek, and Aramaic—with key prayer words carefully embedded into the lyrics. This unique structure was crafted with input from an internal AI research project developed by Newport River, which focuses on spiritually guided artificial intelligence and scriptural ethics.
“This work is part of our broader exploration at Newport River of how technology and spirituality can coexist with integrity,” said Bartholomew. “We’re currently preparing to release our upcoming framework titled The Path of Energy & AI later this year, which will explore the ethical and theological foundations of spiritually informed artificial intelligence.”
Listen to "Needles and Chains" on major streaming platforms:
Spotify: Needles and Chains – Single by Mark Anthony Bartholomew | Spotify
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/needles-and-chains-single/
Amazon Music: Needles and Chains by Mark Anthony Bartholomew on Amazon Music
YouTube Music: Needles and Chains (Official Video)
For more information about Newport River Music, Mark Anthony Bartholomew, or to request interviews, please contact:
Media Contact:
Newport River Music
bart@newportriver.com
Categories