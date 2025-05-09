SimplifyVMS Launches Scalable Vendor Management Solution to Redefine Contract Staffing Efficiency
Jersey City, NJ, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In response to the growing demand for flexible workforce solutions, SimplifyVMS has officially launched its enhanced Vendor Management Software, a platform engineered to modernize how organizations handle contract staffing and supplier relationships.
The latest version of SimplifyVMS is packed with powerful vendor management tools that help businesses gain greater control, compliance, and cost-efficiency across their extended workforce — including staffing agencies, freelance contractors, and service providers.
“With workforce models evolving faster than ever, we saw the need for a more intelligent and scalable approach to managing staffing vendors and contingent labor,” said SimplifyVMS. “Our platform offers a streamlined, data-driven solution that meets the growing complexity of contract staffing head-on.”
Platform Highlights:
Centralized Vendor Management: Manage all staffing partners in one platform with full transparency and accountability
Contract Staffing Automation: Simplify hiring, onboarding, timesheets, and billing workflows for temporary and project-based workers
Smart Vendor Management Tools: Leverage analytics dashboards, vendor scorecards, and rate benchmarking for smarter decision-making
Compliance and Risk Mitigation: Ensure legal compliance with built-in worker classification and document management features
Customizable Workflows: Tailor workflows to fit your organization's hiring and procurement processes
As organizations increasingly turn to contract talent to stay agile, SimplifyVMS offers the infrastructure needed to scale without sacrificing governance or visibility. From healthcare and finance to tech and manufacturing, companies across sectors are using SimplifyVMS to streamline vendor engagement and improve workforce outcomes.
About SimplifyVMS
SimplifyVMS is a cloud-native Vendor Management Software provider committed to transforming how companies manage their external workforce. By delivering smart vendor management tools and real-time workforce insights, SimplifyVMS helps businesses build agile, cost-effective, and compliant staffing strategies.
To learn more, visit SimplifyVMS
Contact
Surbhi Jain
