Renewable Platform Launches AI Tool to Digitize Handwritten Public Meeting Records
Learnewable transforms community sign-in sheets into real-time, actionable insights for developers and planners.
Portland, OR, May 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Learnewable has introduced a new tool aimed at improving how public input from community meetings is captured and used. The Handwritten Document Analyzer is designed to scan handwritten sign-in sheets and visitor logs from public forums, such as city council meetings and planning commission hearings, and convert them into structured, usable data.
Often, valuable community feedback collected during these meetings remains locked in handwritten notes, making it difficult to analyze or incorporate into planning decisions. Learnewable’s tool allows users to upload a photo of these documents. The system then identifies names, summarizes written comments, detects sentiment, and integrates the results into broader engagement records.
“Until now, handwritten input from public forums has been one of the last unstructured frontiers in community engagement,” said Jeremy Solomon, Founder and President of Learnewable. “This new tool brings structure and speed to a previously manual and underutilized process.”
The Handwritten Document Analyzer is the latest in a line of AI-based tools Learnewable offers to help developers and public agencies better understand community input. Other tools include:
Site Scout: Analyzes site suitability for infrastructure and development projects.
AI Doc Analyzer: Reviews documents and spreadsheets to identify stakeholders and key concerns.
AI Audio and Video Insight: Extracts feedback and emotional tone from voice memos and video recordings.
AI Web Scraper and Monitor: Finds and tracks online mentions of local issues and stakeholder activity.
Influence Potential Analysis: Estimates local influence using behavioral data.
Learnewable Dashboard: Maps sentiment and engagement trends in real time.
As development projects across the country face increasing scrutiny and community involvement, tools like these help planners and officials better understand and respond to local perspectives.
To schedule a press briefing, product demo, or interview with Jeremy Solomon, contact info@learnewable.com.
About Learnewable
Founded in 2023, Learnewable is the leading AI-powered platform for stakeholder intelligence and community sentiment analysis in infrastructure development. Designed by industry experts and cognitive scientists, Learnewable helps developers make smarter, faster, and more community-aligned decisions. Learn more at www.learnewable.com.
Contact
Jeremy Solomon
971-270-4301
www.learnewable.com
