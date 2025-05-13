Author Dr. Rochelin Herold’s New Book, “Dare 2 Live Well: The Ultimate Guide to Building Generational Health,” Explores Navigating America’s Healthcare System
Recent release “Dare 2 Live Well: The Ultimate Guide to Building Generational Health” from Covenant Books author Dr. Rochelin Herold is an enlightening guide designed to help readers understand the complexities of America’s healthcare system, allowing them to take back control of and make informed decisions concerning their own individual healthcare needs.
Bel Air, MD, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Rochelin Herold, the CEO and Clinical Director of MSI Integrative Healthcare, a full-service multidisciplinary, integrated health company that is committed to helping people reach their health goals, has completed his new book, “Dare 2 Live Well: The Ultimate Guide to Building Generational Health”: a powerful and eye-opening look at the current healthcare system in America that encourages readers to adapt a more proactive approach to their pursuit of a healthier lifestyle.
Through his work, Dr. Rochelin Herold has had the great pleasure of helping thousands of his patients recover from conditions they once felt were impossible to overcome. His specialty lies in the proper diagnosis and treatment of “complex” spine and joint health cases. In his personal life, Dr. Herold enjoys spending quality time with his wife and children, as well as volunteering in the ways of teaching, coaching, mentoring, and presenting in Maryland and throughout the country.
“You must take the reins!” writes Dr. Herold. “I wrote this book to help you navigate a challenging and complex health care system that is broken. This guide will help make the system work for you as you endeavor to achieve a healthier lifestyle. Most importantly, I want to help shift your focus from pain to prevention and help you recognize the reality that our health-related decisions have a resounding and lasting impact on our families and on future generations.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Rochelin Herold’s new book is a thought-provoking series that aims to promote total and complete wellness through lifestyle changes that are individualized for each person’s needs. Based upon years of research and professional observations over the course of his career, Dr. Herold’s book will help to empower readers to make smarter choices about their health that will not only impact their present day lives, but improve their future wellbeing.
Readers can purchase “Dare 2 Live Well: The Ultimate Guide to Building Generational Health” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
