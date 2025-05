Olympic Medalist and Indianapolis Legends Unite at 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix

Indianapolis, IN, May 09, 2025 --( PR.com )-- The 2025 Sensio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will welcome Olympic Silver Medalist and Executive Athletes International Co-founder Bill Schuffenhauer, alongside Indianapolis icons Milton O. Thompson and Todd Hobson. Their presence highlights a powerful intersection of elite sports, leadership and community impact at one of IndyCar's premier events.Schuffenhauer, a 3-Time Olympian and Olympic Silver Medalist with Team USA, now empowers athletes and executives through EAIFirm.com. Thompson, a renowened sports attorney and non-profit leader, and Hobson, a former Professional Baseball player, represent Indianapolis' enduring legacy of athletic excellence and leadership.Together, they bring a message of resilience, reinvention, and purpose to the hearts of racing's Month of May.