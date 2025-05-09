Olympic Medalist and Indianapolis Legends Unite at 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix
Olympian Bill Schuffenhauer joins Indianapolis legends Milton Thompson and Todd Hobson at the 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix, spotlighting Executive Athletes International’s mission to empower athletes and executives beyond the game.
Indianapolis, IN, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The 2025 Sensio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will welcome Olympic Silver Medalist and Executive Athletes International Co-founder Bill Schuffenhauer, alongside Indianapolis icons Milton O. Thompson and Todd Hobson. Their presence highlights a powerful intersection of elite sports, leadership and community impact at one of IndyCar's premier events.
Schuffenhauer, a 3-Time Olympian and Olympic Silver Medalist with Team USA, now empowers athletes and executives through EAIFirm.com. Thompson, a renowened sports attorney and non-profit leader, and Hobson, a former Professional Baseball player, represent Indianapolis' enduring legacy of athletic excellence and leadership.
Together, they bring a message of resilience, reinvention, and purpose to the hearts of racing's Month of May.
