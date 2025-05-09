Reflection | An Art Exhibit by Simone Agoussoye
Visual artist Simone Agoussoye’s solo exhibit encouraging introspection and confronting oneself, “Reflection” will show at Southeast Washington Arts Group (SWAG) Studio Gallery in Washington, DC.
Washington, DC, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a moving exhibition entitled Reflection, DC-based fine artist Simone Agoussoye displays a solo presentation of her latest works of art. Hosted by SWAG Studio Gallery, the collection is available to view from May 8 - June 1, 2025. This body of work is an invitation to all to take a trip inward.
Exhibition Dates: May 8 - June 1, 2025
Opening Reception: Thursday, May 8th 6pm-9pm ET
SWAG Studio Gallery
701 E Street SE, Suite 1A, Washington, DC
Viewing hours: Weekday evenings by appointment; Saturdays between 12noon and 3pm, Sundays between 2pm and 5pm
"While much of my work has focused on looking at the world around us, and critiquing the way we view others, 'Reflection' is an introspective journey. Through fractured light and shattered reflections, my exhibition guides viewers in confronting the multifaceted nature of self.
"By combining black on black canvases with broken glass fragments, I aim to symbolize the imperfect, ever-changing landscape of our inner worlds. Each piece in the collection represents a moment of self-discovery, where fragments of our past, present, and future selves converge – inviting us to embrace our complexities and find beauty in the brokenness.
"My work encourages viewers to gaze deeper, beyond the surface level, and explore the intricate reflections of their own identities and perspectives."
- Simone Agoussoye
Agoussoye fell in love with art as a young child, and continuously followed that passion that led her to an exciting career in art and design. Her experience includes a degree from Art Institute of Washington, a residency with BET AIR’s artist in residence program, and her work being featured at the Above Art Studios (You Still See Me, 2023) Arlington Museum of Contemporary Arts (New Visions, Vibrant Memories, 2022), Phillips Collection (Inside Out, 2021), Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum (Socially Distant Art: Creativity in Lockdown, 2021) and a host of other exhibits over the past few years.
Simone’s work has become known for its larger than life, black on black depiction of striking subjects in a wide array of portrait forms. Her portraiture captures not only her subjects’ striking exteriors, but also their palpable energy, their tangible spirits, and the light shining from within. In recent years, the artist has continued to use her art as a vessel to share her thoughts and dreams with the world, while provoking important, universally relevant conversations.
About Simone Agoussoye
Washington, DC born artist, Simone Agoussoye, has been honing her skills in portraiture to concept art for the past several years. Learn more at simoneagoussoye.com
About SWAG Studio Gallery
SWAG Works DCs mission bridges youth, families, seniors and businesses by connecting professional local artist and community in arts education, art wellness and arts entertainment. SWAG Works DC supports the artist and has created a platform for artist to utilize and grow their teaching skills in visual arts, placing the artist in various atmospheres to continually share their artwork with the community.
Contact:
Mona Lee, Gallery Owner
SWAG Studio Gallery
swagworksinfo.gmail.com
Sierra Monet
202-271-0218
simoneagoussoye.com
