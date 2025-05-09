MLA Psychology Expands Services to Support Workers Recovering from Work-Related Injuries Through WorkCover Program
MLA Psychology is proud to announce its specialised psychological services for individuals recovering from work-related injuries under the WorkCover scheme.
Gold Coast, Australia, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MLA Psychology is proud to announce its specialised psychological services for individuals recovering from work-related injuries under the WorkCover scheme. This new initiative strengthens the clinic’s commitment to providing compassionate, evidence-based care to workers navigating the challenges of physical and psychological recovery.
Work-related injuries can take a significant toll on a person’s mental health, often leading to stress, anxiety, depression, or trauma-related symptoms. MLA Psychology recognises the complex journey faced by injured workers, offering tailored psychological support to help them regain confidence, cope with emotional impacts, and return to work safely and sustainably.
“Our goal is to walk alongside workers during their recovery, addressing not just the physical injury but also the emotional and psychological challenges that come with it,” said Micah Butler, Founder and Psychologist at MLA Psychology. “We provide a safe and supportive space for clients to process their experiences, build resilience, and develop strategies that empower them to move forward.”
MLA Psychology’s WorkCover program includes a range of evidence-based therapies, including Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), and trauma-focused interventions. The team works closely with treating doctors, employers, and rehabilitation providers to ensure a collaborative approach to each individual’s recovery plan.
Services under the WorkCover program aim to address common psychological impacts of work-related injuries, such as:
Adjustment difficulties after an injury
Low mood or loss of motivation
Anxiety about returning to work
Post-traumatic stress symptoms
Pain management and coping strategies
MLA Psychology’s therapists are experienced in helping clients rebuild their confidence, develop healthy coping mechanisms, and navigate the emotional hurdles that may arise during the claims and rehabilitation process.
The clinic offers flexible appointment options, including face-to-face sessions in its Southport office, in-home visits, and secure telehealth services. By prioritising accessibility and personalised care, MLA Psychology ensures that clients receive the right support, wherever they are in their recovery journey.
“Our WorkCover services are designed to be practical, supportive, and outcome-focused,” added Butler. “We know that every person’s experience is unique, so we tailor our approach to meet their individual needs and goals.”
Workers with approved WorkCover claims can access MLA Psychology’s services with no out-of-pocket costs, as sessions are billed directly to WorkCover. Referrals can be made by general practitioners, medical specialists, employers, or case managers.
About MLA Psychology
MLA Psychology is a trusted Gold Coast-based psychology practice providing professional, evidence-based therapy to individuals, families, and workplaces. With a focus on personalised care, accessibility, and collaboration, MLA Psychology offers support across a wide range of psychological concerns through in-home, telehealth, and clinic-based services.
Media Inquiries, please contact:
Admin
MLA Psychology
Phone: (07) 5606 1784
Email:press@mlapsychology.com
Website: https://mlapsychology.com/
Work-related injuries can take a significant toll on a person’s mental health, often leading to stress, anxiety, depression, or trauma-related symptoms. MLA Psychology recognises the complex journey faced by injured workers, offering tailored psychological support to help them regain confidence, cope with emotional impacts, and return to work safely and sustainably.
“Our goal is to walk alongside workers during their recovery, addressing not just the physical injury but also the emotional and psychological challenges that come with it,” said Micah Butler, Founder and Psychologist at MLA Psychology. “We provide a safe and supportive space for clients to process their experiences, build resilience, and develop strategies that empower them to move forward.”
MLA Psychology’s WorkCover program includes a range of evidence-based therapies, including Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), and trauma-focused interventions. The team works closely with treating doctors, employers, and rehabilitation providers to ensure a collaborative approach to each individual’s recovery plan.
Services under the WorkCover program aim to address common psychological impacts of work-related injuries, such as:
Adjustment difficulties after an injury
Low mood or loss of motivation
Anxiety about returning to work
Post-traumatic stress symptoms
Pain management and coping strategies
MLA Psychology’s therapists are experienced in helping clients rebuild their confidence, develop healthy coping mechanisms, and navigate the emotional hurdles that may arise during the claims and rehabilitation process.
The clinic offers flexible appointment options, including face-to-face sessions in its Southport office, in-home visits, and secure telehealth services. By prioritising accessibility and personalised care, MLA Psychology ensures that clients receive the right support, wherever they are in their recovery journey.
“Our WorkCover services are designed to be practical, supportive, and outcome-focused,” added Butler. “We know that every person’s experience is unique, so we tailor our approach to meet their individual needs and goals.”
Workers with approved WorkCover claims can access MLA Psychology’s services with no out-of-pocket costs, as sessions are billed directly to WorkCover. Referrals can be made by general practitioners, medical specialists, employers, or case managers.
About MLA Psychology
MLA Psychology is a trusted Gold Coast-based psychology practice providing professional, evidence-based therapy to individuals, families, and workplaces. With a focus on personalised care, accessibility, and collaboration, MLA Psychology offers support across a wide range of psychological concerns through in-home, telehealth, and clinic-based services.
Media Inquiries, please contact:
Admin
MLA Psychology
Phone: (07) 5606 1784
Email:press@mlapsychology.com
Website: https://mlapsychology.com/
Contact
MLA PsychologyContact
Kelly Kerrick
(07) 5606 1784
https://mlapsychology.com/
Kelly Kerrick
(07) 5606 1784
https://mlapsychology.com/
Categories