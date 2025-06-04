Heirloom Corn Meets Mezcal at Mezcal Culture Fest: A One-Night-Only Culinary Journey with Chef Gustavo Romero of Oro by Nixta

Experience a one-night-only mezcal pairing dinner led by Chef Gustavo Romero of Bon Appétit's Best Restaurant honoree Oro by Nixta, celebrating heirloom Mexican corn and supporting sustainable agave communities during Mezcal Culture Fest at Moxy South Beach.