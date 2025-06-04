Heirloom Corn Meets Mezcal at Mezcal Culture Fest: A One-Night-Only Culinary Journey with Chef Gustavo Romero of Oro by Nixta
Experience a one-night-only mezcal pairing dinner led by Chef Gustavo Romero of Bon Appétit's Best Restaurant honoree Oro by Nixta, celebrating heirloom Mexican corn and supporting sustainable agave communities during Mezcal Culture Fest at Moxy South Beach.
Miami Beach, FL, June 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mezcal Culture Fest 2025, the premier celebration of agave spirits and Mexican culture in South Florida, announces a marquee culinary event featuring one of the most acclaimed chefs in the country. On Friday, June 27, Chef Gustavo Romero of Minneapolis' Oro by Nixta—named one of Bon Appétit’s Best New Restaurants of 2024—will headline a one-night-only mezcal pairing dinner at Moxy South Beach.
The exclusive dinner experience will honor the rich agricultural heritage of Mexico through the use of heirloom corn, paired with an expertly curated lineup of artisanal mezcals. Joining Romero in the kitchen is Executive Chef Dan Wood and the culinary team at Moxy South Beach, who together will deliver a multi-course journey through flavors that span regions and generations.
“Corn is more than an ingredient — it’s a story, a legacy,” said Romero, whose restaurant has earned national recognition for elevating Mexico’s 59 native corn varieties. “When you taste these dishes, you’re tasting generations of culture.”
Each course will be paired with a different mezcal, offering guests an immersive look at the deep-rooted relationship between traditional Mexican agriculture and its revered agave spirits. Featured spirits include selections from Del Maguey, Mezcal Ilegal, and other top producers.
In addition to celebrating Mexico’s culinary traditions, the dinner also supports the work of S.A.C.R.E.D. (Saving Agave for Culture, Recreation, Education, and Development), a nonprofit dedicated to uplifting rural mezcal-producing communities in Mexico. A portion of the proceeds will go toward initiatives such as agave replanting, sustainable water solutions, and community infrastructure development.
Event Details
What: Mezcal Pairing Dinner with Chef Gustavo Romero
When: Friday, June 27, 2025 | 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Where: Moxy Miami South Beach | 915 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Tickets: $195 per person (includes multi-course dinner, paired drinks, tax & gratuity)
Dress Code: Smart Casual
Tickets & Info: www.mezculture.com
For a complete festival schedule or press credentials, visit www.mezculture.com or contact events@uniteusgroup.com.
For media inquiries, sponsorships, or VIP experiences, please contact events@uniteusgroup.com. Tickets, hotel packages, and additional details can be found at mezculture.com
About Mezcal Culture Fest
Mezcal Culture Fest is a four-day celebration of mezcal in Miami, Florida, bringing together enthusiasts, industry professionals, and curious newcomers for an immersive exploration of Mexico’s most revered agave spirits. Designed as a full sensory experience, the festival showcases over 100 expressions of mezcal, sotol, raicilla, and bacanora, alongside expert-led tastings, food pairings, mixology classes, art installations, live music and more. Mezcal Culture Fest is more than an event —it’s a deep dive into the artistry, heritage, and vibrant culture of mezcal. To learn more, visit mezculture.com.
About S.A.C.R.E.D.:
S.A.C.R.E.D. (Saving Agave for Culture, Recreation, Education, and Development) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a proud 1% for the Planet Nonprofit Partner. Dedicated to uplifting rural Mexican communities where heritage agave spirits are produced, S.A.C.R.E.D. funds and supports initiatives that include agave replanting, library construction, water security projects, and post-earthquake rebuilding efforts. Through sustainable development and cultural preservation, S.A.C.R.E.D. helps ensure the long-term vitality of mezcal’s ancestral origins. Learn more at sacredagave.org
About Moxy South Beach
Located in the heart of buzzing South Beach, Moxy South Beach is where the vibrant energy of Miami awaits. The 202-room, eight-story hotel is located steps from the sand on Washington Avenue. It offers the dining, drinking, lounging, and co-working options that modern, design-focused travelers crave — all at an attractive price point. Interiors by Rockwell Group and Saladino Design Studios mix the glamour of midcentury Havana, the artistry of contemporary Mexico City, and a tropical vibrancy that’s unmistakably Miami. Bedrooms, dressed in vivid Miami hues and drenched in Florida sunshine thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows, feature rain showers and ingenious, space-maximizing storage solutions. Featuring various dining and drinking venues on-site, guests can enjoy a pick-me-up from Bar Moxy, cafecito from Tiendita Café, dazzling dines at Serena Rooftop, drinks at The Upside’s rooftop bar, as well as private event lounges—Como Como and Mezcalista. Multiple indoor-outdoor spaces include a ground floor courtyard; cabana-lined pool; an indoor-outdoor fitness center; and an exclusive beach club on Miami’s famous South Beach. For more information, please visit www.marriot.com/en-us/hotels/miaox-moxy-miami-south-beach.
About UniteUs Group
UniteUs Group is an innovative Creative Solutions Consultancy specializing in uniting individuals, brands, culture, and communities. With a strong belief in collaboration, we bridge diverse entities, fostering meaningful connections and driving positive change. Our approach aims to unite people from various backgrounds, organizations, and communities, recognizing that success lies in building strong relationships and creating synergies. Leveraging our expertise, we help clients navigate branding, culture, and community engagement. We excel in crafting tailored creative solutions, providing strategic consulting to develop innovative ideas and implement effective strategies. Understanding our clients' objectives and challenges, we design comprehensive plans to enhance brand visibility, promote cultural understanding, and foster community engagement. UniteUs Group is committed to uniting diverse voices for shared success through collaboration and creativity. For more information about UniteUs Group, please visit www.uniteusgroup.com and @uniteusgroup.
The exclusive dinner experience will honor the rich agricultural heritage of Mexico through the use of heirloom corn, paired with an expertly curated lineup of artisanal mezcals. Joining Romero in the kitchen is Executive Chef Dan Wood and the culinary team at Moxy South Beach, who together will deliver a multi-course journey through flavors that span regions and generations.
“Corn is more than an ingredient — it’s a story, a legacy,” said Romero, whose restaurant has earned national recognition for elevating Mexico’s 59 native corn varieties. “When you taste these dishes, you’re tasting generations of culture.”
Each course will be paired with a different mezcal, offering guests an immersive look at the deep-rooted relationship between traditional Mexican agriculture and its revered agave spirits. Featured spirits include selections from Del Maguey, Mezcal Ilegal, and other top producers.
In addition to celebrating Mexico’s culinary traditions, the dinner also supports the work of S.A.C.R.E.D. (Saving Agave for Culture, Recreation, Education, and Development), a nonprofit dedicated to uplifting rural mezcal-producing communities in Mexico. A portion of the proceeds will go toward initiatives such as agave replanting, sustainable water solutions, and community infrastructure development.
Event Details
What: Mezcal Pairing Dinner with Chef Gustavo Romero
When: Friday, June 27, 2025 | 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Where: Moxy Miami South Beach | 915 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Tickets: $195 per person (includes multi-course dinner, paired drinks, tax & gratuity)
Dress Code: Smart Casual
Tickets & Info: www.mezculture.com
For a complete festival schedule or press credentials, visit www.mezculture.com or contact events@uniteusgroup.com.
For media inquiries, sponsorships, or VIP experiences, please contact events@uniteusgroup.com. Tickets, hotel packages, and additional details can be found at mezculture.com
About Mezcal Culture Fest
Mezcal Culture Fest is a four-day celebration of mezcal in Miami, Florida, bringing together enthusiasts, industry professionals, and curious newcomers for an immersive exploration of Mexico’s most revered agave spirits. Designed as a full sensory experience, the festival showcases over 100 expressions of mezcal, sotol, raicilla, and bacanora, alongside expert-led tastings, food pairings, mixology classes, art installations, live music and more. Mezcal Culture Fest is more than an event —it’s a deep dive into the artistry, heritage, and vibrant culture of mezcal. To learn more, visit mezculture.com.
About S.A.C.R.E.D.:
S.A.C.R.E.D. (Saving Agave for Culture, Recreation, Education, and Development) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a proud 1% for the Planet Nonprofit Partner. Dedicated to uplifting rural Mexican communities where heritage agave spirits are produced, S.A.C.R.E.D. funds and supports initiatives that include agave replanting, library construction, water security projects, and post-earthquake rebuilding efforts. Through sustainable development and cultural preservation, S.A.C.R.E.D. helps ensure the long-term vitality of mezcal’s ancestral origins. Learn more at sacredagave.org
About Moxy South Beach
Located in the heart of buzzing South Beach, Moxy South Beach is where the vibrant energy of Miami awaits. The 202-room, eight-story hotel is located steps from the sand on Washington Avenue. It offers the dining, drinking, lounging, and co-working options that modern, design-focused travelers crave — all at an attractive price point. Interiors by Rockwell Group and Saladino Design Studios mix the glamour of midcentury Havana, the artistry of contemporary Mexico City, and a tropical vibrancy that’s unmistakably Miami. Bedrooms, dressed in vivid Miami hues and drenched in Florida sunshine thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows, feature rain showers and ingenious, space-maximizing storage solutions. Featuring various dining and drinking venues on-site, guests can enjoy a pick-me-up from Bar Moxy, cafecito from Tiendita Café, dazzling dines at Serena Rooftop, drinks at The Upside’s rooftop bar, as well as private event lounges—Como Como and Mezcalista. Multiple indoor-outdoor spaces include a ground floor courtyard; cabana-lined pool; an indoor-outdoor fitness center; and an exclusive beach club on Miami’s famous South Beach. For more information, please visit www.marriot.com/en-us/hotels/miaox-moxy-miami-south-beach.
About UniteUs Group
UniteUs Group is an innovative Creative Solutions Consultancy specializing in uniting individuals, brands, culture, and communities. With a strong belief in collaboration, we bridge diverse entities, fostering meaningful connections and driving positive change. Our approach aims to unite people from various backgrounds, organizations, and communities, recognizing that success lies in building strong relationships and creating synergies. Leveraging our expertise, we help clients navigate branding, culture, and community engagement. We excel in crafting tailored creative solutions, providing strategic consulting to develop innovative ideas and implement effective strategies. Understanding our clients' objectives and challenges, we design comprehensive plans to enhance brand visibility, promote cultural understanding, and foster community engagement. UniteUs Group is committed to uniting diverse voices for shared success through collaboration and creativity. For more information about UniteUs Group, please visit www.uniteusgroup.com and @uniteusgroup.
Contact
UniteUs GroupContact
Andrew Martineau
954.850.8581
uniteusgroup.com
Andrew Martineau
954.850.8581
uniteusgroup.com
Categories