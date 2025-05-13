Author Rollie Folson’s New Book, "Mountain Bones," Centers Around a Young Man Who Moves Back Home, Only to Join His Hometown’s Fight Against a Greedy Ski Company

Recent release “Mountain Bones” from Page Publishing author Rollie Folson is a compelling novel that follows Rolff Peters, a young man who returns home for a life of peace and quiet, only to discover his hometown is embroiled in a battle against a ski company hoping to expand their footprint in the nearby mountain, leading to a push to save their town and families from destruction.