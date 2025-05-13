Author Rollie Folson’s New Book, "Mountain Bones," Centers Around a Young Man Who Moves Back Home, Only to Join His Hometown’s Fight Against a Greedy Ski Company
Recent release “Mountain Bones” from Page Publishing author Rollie Folson is a compelling novel that follows Rolff Peters, a young man who returns home for a life of peace and quiet, only to discover his hometown is embroiled in a battle against a ski company hoping to expand their footprint in the nearby mountain, leading to a push to save their town and families from destruction.
New York, NY, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rollie Folson, who was born in the foothills of South Carolina, has completed his new book, “Mountain Bones”: a riveting tale of one man’s journey to help his hometown stop a greedy ski company from expanding and taking over their local mountain where a secret threatens to be discovered.
“Rolff Peters moves back to his hometown of Blue Glacier hoping to find a quieter lifestyle along with his retired parents and friends,” writes Folson. “What he once knew as a quiet mountain town has been turned into a battleground between corporate ski America and locals fighting the trend. Even more surprising was the budding romance he found with the original owner of the mountain’s daughter Marta. The two had just started to get to know each other when Marta’s dad Michael brings her in on the secret as to why he has been fighting the ski company on selling the remainder of his land for their expansion. Follow along as their bond is tested in their quest to save their families and the town.”
Published by Page Publishing, Rollie Folson’s compelling tale that will transport readers as they follow along on Rolff’s attempts to stop the destruction of his hometown and the lives of those he loves. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Mountain Bones” is sure to keep the pages turning, serving as a tribute to the beauty of America and as a testament to the power and strength a community can have in shaping their own destiny.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Mountain Bones” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
