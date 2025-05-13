Author Korosh Chehrazi’s New Book, "Destination America: A True Story," is a Powerful Tale of a Young Man Who Must Find a Way to Smuggle His Love Into America

Recent release “Destination America: A True Story” from Page Publishing author Korosh Chehrazi follows Kami, a young man who travels from America to West Germany, where he develops feelings for a woman named Layla. In order to bring Layla back to the states, Kami must devise a plan that will get them safely over the border but soon finds this more difficult than he first imagined.