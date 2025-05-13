Author Korosh Chehrazi’s New Book, "Destination America: A True Story," is a Powerful Tale of a Young Man Who Must Find a Way to Smuggle His Love Into America
Recent release “Destination America: A True Story” from Page Publishing author Korosh Chehrazi follows Kami, a young man who travels from America to West Germany, where he develops feelings for a woman named Layla. In order to bring Layla back to the states, Kami must devise a plan that will get them safely over the border but soon finds this more difficult than he first imagined.
Alexandria, VA, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Korosh Chehrazi, who graduated as an electrical technician and moved to the United States in the mid-1980s to avoid war and economic circumstances in his home country, has completed his new book, “Destination America: A True Story”: a compelling novel based upon true events that centers around two lovers who must find a way into America despite the tough border security and possible punishments they face.
“Kami, a twenty-four-year man, takes a trip to West Germany to visit his relatives whom he has not seen for some time,” writes Chehrazi. “There Kami meets with Hossain and his twenty-one-year-old sister, Layla. After a few days of spending time together and going out, Kami and Layla develop feelings toward each other and finally have their unexpected first funny kiss.
“Layla has a dream of living in America, so she asks Kami if he can help her to go to America, Kami says as you know getting a visa to go to America it is almost impossible.
“Layla insists, and Kami tries to get her a visa in Frankfurt, but gets rejected. A few days pass and they are sad, they want to be together. They then decide to come to the USA illegally by fixing fake passports and going through four countries.
“They get arrested by the border police, escape, and make it to Spain in different ways, spending two weeks in Madrid. Then Kami sends Layla to Montreal, Canada.
“On January 27, 1986, they are in Canada. Kami finds a human smuggler to take Layla across the border into the United States, but he refuses due to freezing, cold weather, making it impossible to cross fields and finding the way.
“After a few days, Kami has no choice. He decides to do it himself, crossing the border with Layla. On that night, Kami and Layla face brutal cold weather in a very difficult situation and in an unfamiliar country, facing life and death. Now, they are just fighting for their lives, trying to be alive.”
Published by Page Publishing, Korosh Chehrazi’s harrowing tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling journey that will leave them guessing with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Destination America” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Destination America: A True Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
