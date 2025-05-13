Author Brandon Butler’s New Book, "Life, Love, Lessons, Feelings, and More," is a Moving and Emotional Collection of Poetry Focused on the Author’s Innermost Thoughts
Recent release “Life, Love, Lessons, Feelings, and More” from Page Publishing author Brandon Butler is a breathtaking book that offers a glimpse into the author’s heart and soul through his thoughtful and passionate poetry.
Apopka, FL, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brandon Butler, a proud African American who loves the magic of music and poetry and how it makes people feel, has completed his new book, “Life, Love, Lessons, Feelings, and More”: a compelling collection of poetry highlighting life’s strongest emotions.
Author Brandon Butler, also known as Bloom the Cancer, has been writing poetry since the sixth grade. He grew up mostly in Forest, Mississippi. Music and poetry are how he speaks about his life. He also likes William Shakespeare, especially “Romeo and Juliet” (which he had read during high school class work). He hopes that his music and poetry will open doors for him and inspire people to become fans of his work.
Butler discusses the inspiration behind his work, sharing, “My poetry comes from life situations and the ability to relate to people. I have grown wiser since childhood. My wisdom is from my ups and downs in life and how I feel about life. My poetry comes from the heart. Sometimes I listen to music while I write to be inspired. My pain, happiness, or basically how I feel is what inspires me when I write my poetry.”
Published by Page Publishing, Brandon Butler’s meaningful work features poems including “Right or Wrong,” “No Pain, No Understanding,” “Random Thoughts,” “Thoughts of Wonder,” and many more.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Life, Love, Lessons, Feelings, and More” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
