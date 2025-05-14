Author Allen Thomas’s New Book, “Crap to Consider While Traveling Through the Universe at 66,627 MPH While Sitting Here,” is a Series of Light-Hearted Musings and Jokes

Recent release “Crap to Consider While Traveling Through the Universe at 66,627 MPH While Sitting Here” from Page Publishing author Allen Thomas is an uproarious collection of jokes and sayings designed to entertain readers while otherwise occupied on the toilet. From serious musings to witty remarks, Allen delivers something for everyone to enjoy while doing their business.