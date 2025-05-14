Author Allen Thomas’s New Book, “Crap to Consider While Traveling Through the Universe at 66,627 MPH While Sitting Here,” is a Series of Light-Hearted Musings and Jokes
Recent release “Crap to Consider While Traveling Through the Universe at 66,627 MPH While Sitting Here” from Page Publishing author Allen Thomas is an uproarious collection of jokes and sayings designed to entertain readers while otherwise occupied on the toilet. From serious musings to witty remarks, Allen delivers something for everyone to enjoy while doing their business.
Jacksonville, IL, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Allen Thomas has completed his new book, “Crap to Consider While Traveling Through the Universe at 66,627 MPH While Sitting Here”: a riveting collection of thought-provoking and engaging jokes to lighten the mood and make readers laugh while spending time on the toilet.
“Does the universe have enough crap in it? Maybe. Cat crap, mouse crap, dog crap, elephant crap, outer space crap—it all looks like crap to me,” writes Allen.
“In my life, I’ve been told that I might be full of it, so I just decided to get some of it out of me and make the pile a little bigger. So my hope is that this crap in this book makes your crapping experience a little more fun. And in my life, I’ve been told to hit the hole, so I hope I have with this crap and haven’t created another black hole in the universe.
“Just try not to step in it too much.”
Published by Page Publishing, Allen Thomas’s captivating series is sure to bring a smile to each reader's face while sparking deep and pensive thoughts concerning the human condition, making this an excellent companion for doing one’s business in the bathroom.
Readers who wish to experience this hilarious work can purchase “Crap to Consider While Traveling Through the Universe at 66,627 MPH While Sitting Here” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
