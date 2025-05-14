Author Shawn P. Baugh’s New Book, "Scent in the Wind: Part 1," is a Gripping Novel of a Small Town That Finds Itself Upended by Its Dark Secrets and Haunting Past
Recent release “Scent in the Wind: Part 1” from Covenant Books author Shawn P. Baugh is a compelling thriller that centers around Willow Wood, a small idyllic town where everything is seemingly perfect. However, this facade is soon shattered when the town’s dark secrets emerge, launching the citizens into a turbulent world of danger that none are prepared for.
Nashville, TN, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shawn P. Baugh, a musician, tennis player, and retired computer technician who currently resides in Tennessee with his wife of forty years, has completed his new book, “Scent in the Wind: Part 1”: a riveting tale that follows the citizens of a small town whose lives are turned upside down when their town’s dark past comes back to haunt them in ways they never thought imaginable.
“Willow Wood was a quaint, quiet town that appeared to be the perfect place to raise a family, enjoy neighborly activities, relish friendships, and embrace the good life,” writes Baugh. “Little did the citizens of this town that was voted the Best and Safest Place to live in the United States know what was lurking, growing, festering among them. Only a dog with a special gift to smell the unobvious could alert Morgan to the danger that would launch the town into a chasm that no one was prepared to deal with. Willow Wood Sheriff’s Department was about to discover the deep dark secrets of the town’s past, and that past was still alive and was about to reemerge. Sometimes the most appealing place to live is not so intriguing, especially when the sun goes down and everything gets dark.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shawn P. Baugh’s new book will captivate readers with each turn of the page as they follow the citizens of Willow Wood in their attempts to protect themselves and their loved ones from the dangerous enemy that has taken hold in their town. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Scent in the Wind: Part 1” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, keeping them spellbound and eager for more for long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “Scent in the Wind: Part 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
