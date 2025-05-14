Author Shawn P. Baugh’s New Book, "Scent in the Wind: Part 1," is a Gripping Novel of a Small Town That Finds Itself Upended by Its Dark Secrets and Haunting Past

Recent release “Scent in the Wind: Part 1” from Covenant Books author Shawn P. Baugh is a compelling thriller that centers around Willow Wood, a small idyllic town where everything is seemingly perfect. However, this facade is soon shattered when the town’s dark secrets emerge, launching the citizens into a turbulent world of danger that none are prepared for.