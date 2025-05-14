Author Dr. Michael Bunch’s New Book, "After a Long Winter's Sleep," is a Poignant Memoir Revealing How the Lord Uses Moments of Struggles to Help His Children Grow

Recent release “After a Long Winter's Sleep: Comes New Hope (Selah: Pause and Reflect)” from Covenant Books author Dr. Michael Bunch is a compelling and thought-provoking memoir that details the moments in the author’s life where he has struggled in what he believed to be the Lord’s absence, revealing how God uses these moments to teach and guide His children along their way towards salvation.