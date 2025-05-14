Author Dr. Michael Bunch’s New Book, "After a Long Winter's Sleep," is a Poignant Memoir Revealing How the Lord Uses Moments of Struggles to Help His Children Grow
Recent release “After a Long Winter's Sleep: Comes New Hope (Selah: Pause and Reflect)” from Covenant Books author Dr. Michael Bunch is a compelling and thought-provoking memoir that details the moments in the author’s life where he has struggled in what he believed to be the Lord’s absence, revealing how God uses these moments to teach and guide His children along their way towards salvation.
Bryan, TX, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Michael Bunch, who holds two doctorates, three master’s degrees, a bachelor’s degree, and an associate degree, has completed his new book, “After a Long Winter's Sleep: Comes New Hope (Selah: Pause and Reflect)”: a stirring look at the ways in which God can uses both times of triumph and trials to help his followers grow as He has planned for them.
Born in Waltham, Massachusetts, author Dr. Michael Bunch served thirty-two years in the USAF Reserves as a civil engineer officer, rising to the rank of colonel. The author is also a licensed architect and interior designer in the state of Texas and a licensed architect in the state of Florida. He has taught at the college level for ten years and been an architect for over forty-five years, and currently lives in Bryan, Texas, and recently retired from teaching at Blinn College.
“Over the course of our walk with the Lord, we inevitably experience many ups and downs,” writes Dr. Bunch. “Eventually, there will come a time when we feel remote from the Lord and even at times as if we have been abandoned by Him. This is far from the truth. As we struggle, walk, run, stumble, and fall, He is right there at our side. Even when the darkness surrounds us so completely that we can see nothing except the impending doom within the darkness, He is there. In those times, He carries us when we feel that we cannot endure anymore. He wraps us in His loving arms, showers us with His ‘Shekinah glory,’ and bathes us in His compassion. This gives us renewed strength to continue to struggle on to the ultimate victory.
“These dark moments are not pleasant, but they are essential to our growth into what the Lord has planned for us to become. I, as the author of this book, hope that at least one or more of these short stories will touch you during one of the inevitable dark moments and remind you that you are a precious child of the Lord, and He has you firmly by the hand as He guides you forward to the fulfillment of your walk in Christ.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Michael Bunch’s new book is a stirring series that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering encouragement to continue on through the darkness as it is always a part of God’s plan for them. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “After a Long Winter’s Sleep” promises to serve as a vital resource for anyone feeling lost on their walk with the Lord.
Readers can purchase “After a Long Winter's Sleep: Comes New Hope (Selah: Pause and Reflect)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market.
